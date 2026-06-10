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Kazakhstan Targets 98 Million Tons Of Oil Production In 2026

Kazakhstan Targets 98 Million Tons Of Oil Production In 2026


2026-06-10 05:12:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Kazakhstan is planning to produce around 98 million tons of oil in 2026, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told journalists in Astana, Trend reports.

He noted that production forecasts have been affected by disruptions at the Tengiz field and attacks on Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure.

“Taking into account shutdowns at Tengiz and attacks on CPC infrastructure, we have limitations. As I said earlier, we lost around 5 million tons,” the minister said.

Akkenzhenov added that the planned maintenance schedule at the Kashagan field has been revised and postponed to 2027, which is expected to partially offset production losses.

“Therefore, we will add about 2–2.5 million tons to the forecasted figures, and we expect total output to reach 98 million tons,” he said.

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