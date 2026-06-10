Traffic From Occupied Henichesk To Arabat Spit Temporarily Blocked Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Kherson-based media outlet Most, Ukrinform reports.

"Traffic from Henichesk to the Arabat Spit has been temporarily blocked," the report said.

According to the occupying authorities, an attempt was allegedly made in the morning of June 10 to carry out a missile strike on one of the bridges connecting Henichesk and the Arabat Spit.

It is claimed that concerned services are currently working at the site, and traffic remains temporarily restricted.

Voloshyn: AFU strikes on logistics routes and ammunition depots force Russians to restrict use of ammunition

The outlet suggests that the bridge in question is likely the one over the Tonka Strait connecting Henichesk with the Arabat Spit.

Overnight on June 7, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces damaged a strategic bridge linking Crimea and the Kherson region near Chonhar. A second strike on the Chonhar bridge was recorded on the night of June 8-9.

Illustrative photo: arabatka