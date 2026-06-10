Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra To Perform Jubilee Concert

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

One of Azerbaijan's most cherished musical ensembles is marking its 95th year with a special anniversary celebration.

This year marks the 95th anniversary of the Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra, a collective that has played a great role in preserving and promoting the nation's rich musical heritage, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the jubilee celebrations, the Honored Collective, the Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra, will take the stage at the International Mugham Center on June 16 with a special concert program dedicated to this historic occasion.

The evening will feature a selection of beloved works by Azerbaijani composers alongside treasured gems of folk music.

The repertoire will be performed by distinguished artists and laureates of national and international competitions, offering audiences a vibrant journey through the country's musical traditions.

The concert will be conducted by Presidential Award recipient Mustafa Ashurov.

Tickets for the anniversary concert are available at the city's central ticket offices and on iTicket.