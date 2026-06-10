12 Killed, 9 Wounded In Mass Shooting In Johannesburg Settlement: Report

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, June 10 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Twelve people were killed and nine others wounded in a mass shooting at the Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg, late Tuesday, according to police, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing local media.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at around 11.10 pm (2110 GMT) and found multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Eight men and three women were pronounced dead at the scene, while another man later died in hospital, eNews Channel Africa reported.

Authorities said more than 10 heavily armed suspects, allegedly transported in a white Toyota Quantum, opened fire at several locations within the settlement before fleeing.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

--NNN-ANADOLU