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Delcy Rodríguez Praises Turkey’s Support Following Talks with Erdogan
(MENAFN) Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s support following her meeting on Tuesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul.
In a message posted on the social media platform X, Rodríguez described the meeting as a cordial working engagement, stating that both sides discussed expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, including energy, transportation, mining, aviation connectivity, science and technology, industry, electricity, and trade. She emphasized that the talks reflected a shared interest in strengthening bilateral ties.
Rodríguez also conveyed Venezuela’s gratitude to Erdoğan for what she called his “friendship,” adding that both countries agreed to hold the fifth Joint Cooperation Commission in November in order to further deepen collaboration.
She assumed the role of acting president in January after a U.S. military operation led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.
For his part, Erdoğan reiterated during the meeting that Ankara would continue to stand by the people of Venezuela, reaffirming Türkiye’s position of support in ongoing relations between the two countries.
In a message posted on the social media platform X, Rodríguez described the meeting as a cordial working engagement, stating that both sides discussed expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, including energy, transportation, mining, aviation connectivity, science and technology, industry, electricity, and trade. She emphasized that the talks reflected a shared interest in strengthening bilateral ties.
Rodríguez also conveyed Venezuela’s gratitude to Erdoğan for what she called his “friendship,” adding that both countries agreed to hold the fifth Joint Cooperation Commission in November in order to further deepen collaboration.
She assumed the role of acting president in January after a U.S. military operation led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.
For his part, Erdoğan reiterated during the meeting that Ankara would continue to stand by the people of Venezuela, reaffirming Türkiye’s position of support in ongoing relations between the two countries.
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