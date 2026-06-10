China Risks Dirty Hands From Prabowo's Tainted Meal Deal

MENAFN - Asia Times) For more than a decade, China's relationship with Indonesia has been defined by railways, industrial parks, nickel processing plants and large-scale infrastructure.

Now, China is beginning to associate itself with something far more politically sensitive: President Prabowo Subianto's flagship Free Nutritious Meals program, known locally as Makan Bergizi Gratis (MBG).

In April, Counselor Zhen Wangda of the Chinese Embassy attended the inauguration of a nutrition service center (SPPG) project jointly supported by the embassy and the mass Muhammadiyah movement in Southeast Sulawesi.

During the same visit, Zhen met local officials in South Sulawesi and promoted broader opportunities for China-Indonesia cooperation. The embassy presented the initiative as a contribution to social welfare and people-to-people ties.

On the surface, such cooperation appears harmless. Feeding children is difficult to oppose politically. Indonesia faces persistent nutritional challenges, and China has expertise in poverty alleviation, food logistics and public service delivery.

Yet Beijing would be wise to proceed with caution. MBG is no longer merely a social program. It has become one of the most politically controversial and institutionally vulnerable projects in Indonesia.

Last week, Indonesian authorities arrested Dadan Hindayana, the former head of the National Nutrition Agency, along with two former deputies, over allegations of corruption in the management of the MBG program.