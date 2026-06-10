Kuehne+Nagel Expands Network With New Frankfurtus Route

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Kuehne+Nagel has strengthened its air logistics network with a new transatlantic connection linking Germany and the United States, aimed primarily at supporting high-value pharmaceutical shipments.

The new service operates between Frankfurt and Chicago, with onward continuation to Atlanta, using a Boeing 747-8 freighter aircraft. The route is designed to improve speed and reliability for time-sensitive healthcare and life sciences cargo moving between major production and distribution hubs.

Frankfurt, one of Europe's largest air cargo gateways, handles around 2 million tons of freight annually and plays a central role in global pharmaceutical logistics. Chicago and Atlanta similarly serve as key US distribution centers, making the corridor a strategic addition to Kuehne+Nagel's expanding“Inspire” network.

The service began operations in June and forms part of a wider intercontinental structure connecting Europe, North America, and Asia. The network already links hubs including Liège, Sharjah, Taipei, Frankfurt, Chicago, and Atlanta, supporting both scheduled and charter-based operations.

Kuehne+Nagel said the expansion is designed to serve industries requiring high levels of speed, reliability, and temperature-controlled logistics, including pharmaceuticals, aerospace, semiconductors, and other advanced manufacturing sectors.

The company operates more than 100 weekly charter connections globally, and says Frankfurt's inclusion further strengthens its ability to move critical cargo efficiently between Europe and North America.

Industry officials noted that the growing demand for healthcare logistics continues to drive investment in dedicated air cargo capacity, particularly on transatlantic routes where supply chain stability remains a key priority.