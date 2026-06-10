QBA Explores Investment Opportunities In Health Technology, Medical Research With Canada

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) received a high-level delegation from the Canadian Qatari Business Forum (CQBF), which is currently visiting the country. The delegation includes companies specialising in medical research, health technology, and the early detection of diseases and cancer. The delegation was led by The Honourable Philippe Couillard, Chairman of the Canadian Qatari Business Forum and former Premier of the Canadian province of Quebec.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Nawaf Nasser bin Khaled Al Thani, QBA Board Member, and QBA members Sheikh Turki bin Faisal Al Thani, Yousuf Al-Mahmoud, Ihsan Alkhiyami and representatives from several member companies operating in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical services sectors. Sarah Abdallah, QBA's General Manager, also attended the meeting.

This visit comes amid the growing strategic momentum in Qatar–Canada relations and reflects the shared desire of both countries to strengthen cooperation in innovation, scientific research, and advanced health technologies.

Philippe Couillard, Chairman of the Canadian Qatari Business Forum (CQBF), stated that the visit represents an important milestone in the Forum's agenda and one of the key elements in preparation for the investment summit scheduled to be held on September 16, 2026, under the theme:“Qatar Gateway 2026: Opportunities for Business, Innovation and Growth”.

The summit will take place alongside the Canadian Investment Summit in Toronto. Couillard noted that the delegation includes several companies from the healthcare sector and that the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss broader cooperation between the Canadian and Qatari sides across various economic sectors.

From his part, Sheikh Nawaf Nasser bin Khaled Al Thani welcomed the Canadian delegation on its first visit to Doha, emphasizing that it presents an excellent opportunity to showcase the promising investment opportunities available in Qatar to Canadian companies and institutions, while also strengthening economic and commercial partnerships between the public and private sectors in both countries.

Yasser Dhouib, Executive Director of the Canadian Qatari Business Forum, stated that such meetings demonstrate a genuine commitment from both the Canadian and Qatari sides to provide the necessary momentum for scientific and medical cooperation.. He added that this aligns with Qatar's vision of achieving excellence and leadership in scientific research and modern medical technologies, while leveraging the latest innovations to reduce the prevalence of chronic and serious diseases and improve the quality of healthcare services.

The Canadaian Qatari Business Forum seeks to strengthen bridges of cooperation between institutions and support initiatives that facilitate knowledge transfer, expertise sharing, and the development of strategic partnerships in sectors of mutual priority for both countries.