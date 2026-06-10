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QSE Index Opens Lower

QSE Index Opens Lower


2026-06-10 04:57:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index dropped 19.62 points, or 0.19%, at the start of Wednesday's trading, down to 10,262 points compared to the previous session's closing.

The market was weighed down by declines in three sectors: Transportation (-0.65%), Banks and Financial Services (-0.34%), and Real Estate (-0.32%). On the other hand, the performance was positive for Consumer Goods and Services sector by (+0.29%), Insurance (+0.21%), Industrials (+0.09%), and Telecoms (+0.07%).

At 10:00 a.m., QSE recorded 3,334 transactions worth QR 51.677 million, distributed across 22.288 million shares.

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The Peninsula

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