QIIB Celebrates Al Shaqab Equestrian League Champions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Further reinforcing its distinguished strategic partnership with Al Shaqab Equestrian League and its role as the championship's official sponsor, Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) hosted a special ceremony at its headquarters to honour four show jumping riders who delivered outstanding performances throughout the competition.

The recognition followed the conclusion of the championship's third and final round, held June 6 and reflected QIIB's commitment to celebrating excellence and supporting emerging Qatari talent in one of the nation's most cherished sporting traditions.

The ceremony was held at QIIB's headquarters in the presence of Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al-Shaibei, Chief Executive Officer, along with Jamal Al Jamal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer; Ali Al-Mesaifri, Head of Human Resources and Administration; and Khalid Al-Shaibei, Head of Business Development.

The ceremony honoured a distinguished group of riders who secured podium finishes across the championship's various competition categories, namely: Ibrahim bin Yousif Al-Mahmoud, Mohammed Hamza Al-Kuwari, Noura bint Abdulaziz Al-Rumaihi and Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Marri.

This recognition reflects the natural extension of the strategic partnership agreement previously signed between QIIB and Al Shaqab, which was founded on a shared vision to support the development of equestrian sport and empower riders across all levels of competition. Through this partnership, QIIB seeks to ensure that its sponsorship goes beyond financial and organizational support, encompassing the direct recognition of outstanding sporting achievements and encouraging young athletes to continue striving for excellence on both the local and international sporting stage.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei, Chief Executive Officer of QIIB, said:“We are delighted to welcome this outstanding group of Qatari riders whose exceptional performances in the Al Shaqab Equestrian League have set a remarkable example of dedication and excellence. This recognition goes beyond celebrating a sporting achievement; it reflects our steadfast commitment to social responsibility and to Qatar National Vision 2030, which places investment in people and the development of youth and sporting talent among its foremost strategic priorities.”

He noted:“At QIIB, our approach extends well beyond the traditional concept of sponsorship. We view our support for the Al Shaqab Equestrian League as a national partnership that contributes to building the future while preserving and celebrating our authentic heritage and cultural identity. For us, equestrian sport is far more than a competitive pursuit; it is a deeply rooted legacy that embodies the values of courage, determination, and excellence upon which Qatari society has been built."

Dr Al-Shaibei concluded:“We are immensely proud of what these riders have accomplished and of the high organisatonal and technical standards demonstrated by the League throughout this season. These achievements reaffirm the strength of the vision that guided our partnership and the positive outcomes it continues to deliver."

The honoured riders, in turn, expressed their sincere appreciation to QIIB's senior management for this thoughtful initiative, noting that such recognition and direct support from a leading national financial institution serve as a strong source of motivation to continue striving for excellence in future competitions.