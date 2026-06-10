Great Eight: Arab Teams Set For FIFA World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A record eight Arab nations will compete at this month's expanded FIFA World Cup 2026. As well as every minute of all104 matches available to watch live across the Middle East and North Africa exclusively on beIN Sports, the region's leading sports and entertainment broadcaster will also air specially produced original content.

Alongside a series of documentaries profiling each of the participating Arab teams– exploring their strengths, ambitions, and journey to the World Cup–beIN Sports Max 1-4,as well as beIN 4K, will broadcast Legend & Legacy, a 30-minute documentary on the legacy of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Qatar's continued development since hosting the tournament.

Featuring a range of prominent voices and contributors, including Sir David Beckham, Ronaldo Nazario, and Kaka, the documentary offers insights into the country's world-class infrastructure, its position as a global events destination, and the growing international recognition of its diplomatic, organisational and leadership capabilities.

Once the competition gets underway on 11 June, beIN will also broadcast a series of short films spotlighting the journeys of the Arab sides.

Entitled My Country, beIN goes behind the scenes during a World Cup match of each of the eight countries, from Iraq to Saudi Arabia, Jordan to Algeria, living the build-up, watching the game, and capturing the passion for football in each nation.

Revisiting those teams who progress, an evergreen documentary will also be produced to run after the final wraps on 19 July.

With beIN closely following each of the eight teams, we take a look at one star from each expected to shine in North America this summer.

Riyad Mahrez, Algeria (Group J)

Captain Riyad Mahrez will be trusted to help the Fennec Foxes progress to the knockout stages - a feat they have achieved only once. The Al-Ahli Jeddah winger averages a goal every three games at international level and will be extra motivated as, with 113 caps, he is just four appearances away from being Algeria's most-capped player of all time.

Also keep an eye on: Houssem Aouar (Al-Ittihad)

Catch Algeria's opening match against Argentina on 17 June at 04:00 MECCA, live on beIN Sports Max 1 & beIN Sports Max 3 in Arabic, and on beIN Sports Max 5 in English.

Mohamed Salah, Egypt (Group G)

Where Mohamed Salah will be playing post-World Cup remains unknown, but for now his focus is on Egypt. The Pharaohs are huge underachievers on the global stage having qualified for the World Cup only once since 1990 and are yet to ever win a World Cup match. With a motivated Salah, they will fancy progressing from a group that includes Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.

Also keep an eye on: Omar Marmoush (Manchester City)

Catch Egypt's opening match against Belgium on 15 June at 22:00 MECCA, live on beIN Sports Max 2 & beIN Sports Max 4 in Arabic, and on beIN Sports Max 5 in English.

Aymen Hussein, Iraq (Group I)

The decisive goal that saw Iraq qualify came from the 30-year-old Al-Karma striker, who celebrated his country's return to the global stage for the first time in 40 years by posting a video from 2017 in which he stated his goal was to take Iraq back to the World Cup. Mission accomplished, the Lions of Mesopotamia will hope to surprise in a group that includes France, Senegal, and Norway.

Also keep an eye on: Ali Al Hamadi (Luton Town)

Catch Iraq's opening match against Norway on 17 June at 01:00 MECCA, live on beIN Sports Max 2 & beIN Sports Max 4 in Arabic, and on beIN Sports Max 5 in English.

Musa Al-Taamari, Jordan (Group J)

Jordan will make their World Cup debut this summer, 40 years after their first qualifying campaign. Rennes winger Musa Al-Taamari is one of only a handful of players plying their trade outside of Asia and will carry the responsibility of a nation. Aged 28, the captain has netted 24 goals in 90 games, including in an Asian Cup semi-final win and a further seven during World Cup qualifying.

Also keep an eye on: Yazan Al Arab (FC Seoul)

Catch Jordan's opening match against Austria on 17 June at 07:00 MECCA live on beIN Sports Max 2 & beIN Sports Max 4 in Arabic, and on beIN Sports Max 5 in English.

Achraf Hakimi, Morocco (Group C)

Having shocked the world by reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, more focus will be on the Atlas Lions when they start their 2026 campaign. With the powerful presence of captain Achraf Hakimi - widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet - it speaks volumes that topping a group that includes Brazil, as well as Scotland and Haiti, would no longer be a surprise.

Also keep an eye on: Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal)

Catch Morocco's opening match against Brazil on 14 June live at 01:00 MECCA, on beIN Sports Max 2 & beIN Sports Max 4 in Arabic, and on beIN Sports Max 5 in English.

Akram Afif, Qatar (Group B)

Qatar will be looking to build on a maiden campaign that underwhelmed and much of their hopes are pinned on Akram Afif once again. The mercurial forward, twice named AFC Player of the Year and winner of the Golden Boot and Best Player at the Asian Cup Qatar 2023, will arrive determined to put points on the board in a favourable group that contains Canada, Bosnia, and Switzerland.

Also keep an eye on: Almoez Ali (Al Duhail)

Catch Qatar's opening match against Switzerland on 13 June at 22:00 MECCA, live on beIN Sports Max 1 & beIN Sports Max 3 in Arabic, and on beIN Sports Max 5 in English.

Salem Al-Dawsari, Saudi Arabia (Group H)

Known as the man for the big occasion, the Al Hilal attacker shocked the world when he struck the decisive goal to beat Argentina 2-1 in 2022. Now 34, he is still putting in eye-catching performances, and in a group that includes Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde, nobody is more likely to help the Green Falcons progress than the reigning AFC Asian Player of the Year.

Also keep an eye on: Musab Al-Juwayr (Al Qadsiah)

Catch Saudi Arabia's opening match against Uruguay on 16 June at 01:00 MECCA, live on beIN Sports Max 1 & beIN Sports Max 3 in Arabic, and on beIN Sports Max 5 in English.

Montassar Talbi, Tunisia (Group F)

Drawn with the Netherlands, Sweden, and Japan, Tunisia aim to progress for the first time in seven finals appearances.

Their hopes lie in a defence that did not concede a single goal during qualifying. Montassar Talbi, the 6ft3in centre-back, is key to the Eagles of Carthage's impenetrable defensive structure.

His reading of the game and on-field leadership will prove critical.

Also keep an eye on: Hazem Mastouri (Dynamo Makhachkala)

Catch Tunisia's opening match against Sweden on 15 June at 05:00 MECCA, live on beIN Sports Max 2 & beIN Sports Max 4 in Arabic, and on beIN Sports Max 5 in English.