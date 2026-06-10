Wolftank Group Achieves Profitable Growth In Q1 2026: Sales Up 46% And EBIT Almost Quadrupled
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Wolftank Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Wolftank Group achieves profitable growth in Q1 2026: Sales up 46% and EBIT almost quadrupled
10.06.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST
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Wolftank Group achieves profitable growth in Q1 2026: Sales up 46% and EBIT almost quadrupled
In the Environmental Services segment, the focus remained on profitable and efficient project execution. Strong demand for environmental and remediation solutions drove sales up to EUR 29.2m (Q1 2025: EUR 22.6m). EBITDA rose to EUR 2.5m (Q1 2025: EUR 1.5m). The business segment's performance confirms the strategic direction, with a clear focus on order quality rather than pure volume growth. In 2026, the focus in the Hydrogen & Renewable Energy segment is on the successful completion and handover of ongoing major projects. In particular, the hydrogen infrastructure projects funded by Italy's PNRR program are entering important implementation phases. The successful execution of these ongoing projects strengthens the Group's market position in the European hydrogen infrastructure sector and creates an important reference base for future tenders and international growth opportunities. Sales in Q1 rose to EUR 8.4m, up from EUR 3.1m in Q1 2025. EBITDA increased to EUR 1.0m (Q1 2025: EUR 0.6m). Strategic initiatives lay the foundation for future growth
In line with the GreenLead 2030 strategy, Wolftank Group is driving the development of new business areas. The focus remains on expanding existing expertise into adjacent technologies, services, customer segments, and geographic markets. Following the strategic cooperation agreement with High Impact Technology LLC concluded in May, initial use cases and pilot projects in the defense and critical infrastructure sectors are being explored and prepared, with the aim to leverage additional business potential. Further strategic partnerships are currently being evaluated, for example in the field of battery recycling, to strengthen the Group's positioning as a technology and know-how partner along the recycling value chain. Innovations in the service business are designed to further improve efficiency, safety, and scalability. For example, a newly developed automated tank-cleaning robot is currently being patented and is scheduled for deployment in operational pilot applications in 2026. Outlook
Geopolitical uncertainties and their global impact on the oil and gas markets are creating increasing cost pressure due to rising energy prices as well as higher procurement and logistics costs. The Group is closely monitoring this development and expects potential impacts on project costs in the coming quarters. Nevertheless, Wolftank Group is maintaining its previously announced guidance for 2026, which forecasts an EBITDA margin of 6-7% on sales of EUR 135 million. This outlook is supported by the high quality of projects, long-term customer relationships, and rigorous cost control. The margin development achieved in the first quarter confirms the effectiveness of the efficiency measures implemented, although profitability may normalize seasonally over the course of the year due to geopolitical crises and the project mix. “The first quarter reflects the consistent alignment of our organization toward profitable growth. At the same time, we are making targeted investments in new business areas and technologies to lay the foundation for Wolftank Group's next growth phase. Despite a challenging geopolitical environment, we see the company well positioned for 2026,” concludes CEO Simon Reckla. Key Financial Highlights Q1 2026
About Wolftank Group
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This communication contains statements that relate to the future and are based on the current knowledge, expectations, and predictions of the management of Wolftank Group AG. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that may result in a significant deviation from the statements or results communicated directly or indirectly. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they were made. The company assumes no obligation to adjust or correct statements in this announcement in the future or to verify statements made in this press release in the future.
10.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank Group AG
|Leopoldstraße 2
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2342686
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2342686 10.06.2026 CET/CEST
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