Wishes Pour In From Across The World As PM Modi Becomes India's Longest-Serving PM

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, June 10 (IANS) Several world leaders on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, lauding his visionary leadership and the enduring trust placed in him by the people.

President of Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rabi Lamichhane, took to his social media platform X to extend his wishes, calling the milestone a "remarkable feat."

"Warmest congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the historic milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India, a remarkable feat. I fondly recall our recent meeting in Delhi and the insightful discussions we shared. Guided by the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) vision for a prosperous Nepal, we remain deeply committed to advancing Nepal-India relations," Lamichhane posted on X.

"We look forward to pursuing issues of mutual interest -- focusing on economic cooperation and shared growth -- in the true spirit of those dialogues," he added.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay conveyed heartfelt wishes to PM Modi on behalf of the King, government and people of Bhutan on the "remarkable achievement".

He said that the historic milestone was an opportunity to recognise not only the length of PM Modi's tenure but also the impact of his service.

In a letter addressed to PM Modi, the Bhutanese PM said, "Few democratic leaders have had the opportunity to shape their nations over such an extended period. Fewer still have done so while continuously earning the trust and confidence of their people. His record reflects not only political longevity, but also the enduring strength of democratic legitimacy."

"History will assess Prime Minister Modi's legacy in many ways. It will record the transformation of India during his tenure, the country's growing influence on the global stage, and the aspirations he helped ignite among millions of people," he added.

Extending his wishes, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung stated that PM Modi has guided India's economic and developmental progress over the years and played a key role in elevating India's global stature.

"Prime Minister Modi, I sincerely congratulate you on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy. Over a long period of time, you have led India's growth and development and played an important role in elevating India's stature in the international community. I believe this achievement is a result that demonstrates the trust of the Indian people in your leadership," Lee posted on X.

European Council President Antonio Costa said that under PM Modi's leadership, relationships between the EU and India have grown stronger than ever.

Taking to his social media platform X, Costa said, "Congratulations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of India. Under your visionary leadership, relations between the EU and India are stronger than ever, as evidenced by our historic summit earlier this year. I look forward to our continued cooperation, partnership, and friendship."

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, in a post on X, congratulated PM Modi and said, "This historic achievement stands as a testament to your leadership and to the enduring trust and confidence that the people of India have placed in you. I am pleased to work closely with Your Excellency in further strengthening the Mongolia–India Strategic Partnership and deepening the bonds of friendship between our two peoples."

"I wish Your Excellency good health and continued success, and extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of the friendly people of India," he added.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar congratulated PM Modi, stating that he has transformed the country's economy through multiple reforms as the longest-serving Indian PM.

"Congratulations, PM Narendra Modi, for being the longest-serving prime minister of Bharat! Like your friend, PM Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving Prime Minister of Israel, you have transformed the Indian economy through multiple deep reforms and set the country on the path of success!" Azar posted on X.

Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto appreciated PM Modi's journey from humble beginnings to becoming the longest-serving Indian PM as a testament to "dedication, perseverance, and public service."

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on attaining a historic milestone in public service, as today you become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. This reflects the trust and confidence reposed in your leadership by the people of India across three consecutive mandates in the world's largest democracy. Your journey from humble beginnings to this position is a testament to dedication, perseverance, and public service," Ruto posted on X.

Calling PM Modi "elder brother and dear friend", Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali extended warm wishes, lauding him for "leading India with vision" and "earning the sustained trust of the world's largest and most vibrant democracy".

"His governance has lifted millions out of poverty, rolled out digital public infrastructure at population scale, and driven unprecedented infrastructure growth, resulting in rapid economic progress. He has been a strong and sustained voice of the Global South," Ali added.

Furthermore, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also conveyed appreciation and admiration for PM Modi's leadership and his service to India.

PM Modi crossed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record with 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister.