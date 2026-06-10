HP CM Sukhu Announces 50% Subsidy For E-Taxis Under Startup Yojana

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a review meeting of the Labour and Employment Department here on Tuesday. He reviewed the various schemes being implemented by the department and directed that the benefits of these welfare programmes reach all eligible beneficiaries in a timely manner.

He directed the department to fully digitise the process of providing all services, including certificates and licences, so that people do not face any inconvenience in obtaining these documents.

Youth Employment and Startup Schemes

CM Sukhu said that under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojana, 2023, a 50 per cent subsidy is being provided to youth for the purchase of e-taxis. In the financial year 2026-27, 500 more youth will be provided a 50 per cent subsidy for purchasing e-taxis, for which a provision of Rs. 50 crore was being made in the budget.

He said that during the financial year 2026-27, 500 youth would also be extended a 50 percent capital subsidy through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for the purchase of e-rickshaws.

Promoting Ease of Doing Business

The Chief Minister said that, to promote trade and industry in the State and encourage ease of doing business, the state government has amended the Himachal Pradesh Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1969 and the related rules. Under the amended provisions, the act would be implemented more effectively across the state and shops and commercial establishments have been permitted to operate round the clock. This would provide greater flexibility to businesses and enable consumers to shop at their convenience, he added.

He said that the government was making the compliance system more effective to further improve the ease of doing business while simultaneously strengthening the protection and welfare of workers.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Chief Secretary K.K. Pant, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary Priyanka Basu Ingty, Labour Commissioner Virender Sharma and other senior officers of the department were present in the meeting.

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