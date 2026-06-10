Pakistan Women To Tour Sri Lanka For White‐Ball Series In July

MENAFN - IANS) Karachi, June 10 (IANS) The Pakistan women's cricket team will travel to Sri Lanka next month for a six‐match white‐ball series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

PCB added that all matches will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The ODIs, scheduled for July 23, 25 and 28, respectively, are a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2025‐29 cycle.

Pakistan currently occupies second place in the standings with eight points from six matches, having won four games. New Zealand lead the table with 13 points, though they have played three more matches than Pakistan. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are at the third spot with eight points from six games and also have four wins but are placed behind Pakistan due to differences in net run rate.

The tour will conclude with three T20Is to be played on July 31, August 2 and August 4, respectively. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are presently in the United Kingdom to participate in the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, starting on June 12 and ending on July 5.

Pakistan are in Group A of the competition alongside India, six-time winners Australia, Bangladesh, South Africa and the Netherlands. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are in Group B alongside hosts and 2009 winners England, defending champions New Zealand, the West Indies, Ireland and Scotland.

In 21 T20Is between the two sides, Pakistan have won 11 matches while Sri Lanka have claimed nine wins, with one match ending in no result. In ODIs, the teams have met 34 times, with Pakistan winning 11 of them and losing 22 games, while one game was abandoned. The series in Hambantota will give both teams chances to clinch valuable ODI Championship points.