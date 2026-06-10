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China–Georgia Relations Rise to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Level
(MENAFN) China and Georgia announced on Tuesday that they have upgraded their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, marking a new phase in diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two countries, according to reports.
The announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili exchanged congratulatory messages on the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, state media outlet Xinhua reported.
In his message, Xi said China approaches its relationship with Georgia from a long-term strategic perspective, regardless of changes in the international environment.
“No matter how the international landscape evolves, China always views its relations with Georgia from a strategic and long-term perspective,” Xi said.
He added that the anniversary provided an opportunity to jointly announce the upgrade in relations, expressing confidence that the new framework would open further opportunities for cooperation.
Kavelashvili also welcomed the decision, saying the enhanced partnership would expand areas of collaboration and generate greater mutual benefits while strengthening ties between the two peoples.
According to reported figures, trade between China and Georgia reached approximately $1.9 billion in 2024, reflecting growing economic engagement alongside deepening political relations.
The announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili exchanged congratulatory messages on the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, state media outlet Xinhua reported.
In his message, Xi said China approaches its relationship with Georgia from a long-term strategic perspective, regardless of changes in the international environment.
“No matter how the international landscape evolves, China always views its relations with Georgia from a strategic and long-term perspective,” Xi said.
He added that the anniversary provided an opportunity to jointly announce the upgrade in relations, expressing confidence that the new framework would open further opportunities for cooperation.
Kavelashvili also welcomed the decision, saying the enhanced partnership would expand areas of collaboration and generate greater mutual benefits while strengthening ties between the two peoples.
According to reported figures, trade between China and Georgia reached approximately $1.9 billion in 2024, reflecting growing economic engagement alongside deepening political relations.
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