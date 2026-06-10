Why Is YYGH Stock Soaring Nearly 60% Premarket Today?



YY Group plans to deploy Unitree G1 humanoid robots in cleaning and maintenance operations.

The project aims to automate repetitive tasks and collect real-world AI training data. The Unitree G1 Edu Ultimate B-U4 features advanced mobility, touch-sensitive robotic hands and Nvidia-powered AI computing.

YY Group Holding (YYGH) stock surged more than 58% to become one of the top ten gainers in Wednesday's premarket after the Singapore-based company unveiled plans to integrate humanoid robots into its facility management operations, a move that quickly captured the attention of retail investors.

YYGH Rolls Out Humanoid Robots

YY Group said on Tuesday that it plans to use Unitree G1 Edu Ultimate B-U4 humanoid robots as part of a broader effort to integrate artificial intelligence into cleaning and maintenance services.

The initiative is designed to generate valuable real-world robotics training data while supporting operations in sectors such as hotels, shopping centers and commercial real estate.

The company is targeting repetitive, labor-intensive tasks commonly performed in large commercial facilities, where automation could reduce costs and improve efficiency.

The Unitree G1 Edu Ultimate B-U4 platform includes advanced mobility systems, touch-sensitive robotic hands and AI computing capabilities powered by Nvidia technology.

YY Group Holding stock traded over 58% higher in Wednesday's premarket. YY Group carries an extremely small market capitalization of over $1 million, making the stock particularly sensitive to sudden increases in trading activity. The combination of a low public float and enthusiasm surrounding AI appears to have fueled the rally.

YYGH's Data Collection Strategy

To support the program, YY Group employees working in cleaning operations will use specialized data-gathering equipment during their daily shifts. The technology will capture movement patterns, workplace interactions, environmental conditions and operational decision-making processes.

The collected information will be processed through the company's internal training infrastructure to support machine-learning models and simulation-based development.

“We are aggressively transforming operational know-how into a proprietary, high-margin data asset,” said Mike Fu, CEO, YY Group Holding.

What YYGH Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory with a 154% increase in message volume over 24 hours.

A user said,“$YYGH is heating up after launching a fresh commercial humanoid robotics initiative tied to its AI-driven facility management strategy. The bigger story is that YYGH has also been building its vertical workforce AI infrastructure using $NVDA architecture.”

Another user took a dig at bears, saying,“Revenge time. Now its our turn and make them [bears] pay. Not kidding, huge potential here, its super super cheap and oversold.”

YYGH stock has plunged over 99% year-to-date.

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