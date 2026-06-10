403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AfD Support Surges as Poll Shows Expanded Potential Voter Base in Germany
(MENAFN) Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has recorded its highest level of potential voter support to date, with more than a third of respondents saying they could imagine voting for the party, according to a new survey released Tuesday.
The INSA polling institute found that 35% of respondents said they could consider supporting the anti-immigration AfD—about six percentage points higher than the party’s current polling level and enough to surpass the voter potential of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s centre-right CDU/CSU alliance.
The results come amid declining approval ratings for Merz’s government, with public dissatisfaction growing over economic conditions, internal coalition disputes over spending priorities, and contentious reforms affecting areas such as military service, pensions, taxation, healthcare, and possible welfare cuts.
In the same survey, respondents were asked how they would vote if a federal election were held next Sunday. The AfD led with 29%, extending its months-long lead in national polling.
The CDU/CSU bloc followed at 21%, marking a significant drop of more than seven percentage points since the February 2025 election. The Greens polled at 14.5%, ahead of the Social Democrats (SPD) at 12%, while the Left Party stood at 10.5%.
The INSA polling institute found that 35% of respondents said they could consider supporting the anti-immigration AfD—about six percentage points higher than the party’s current polling level and enough to surpass the voter potential of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s centre-right CDU/CSU alliance.
The results come amid declining approval ratings for Merz’s government, with public dissatisfaction growing over economic conditions, internal coalition disputes over spending priorities, and contentious reforms affecting areas such as military service, pensions, taxation, healthcare, and possible welfare cuts.
In the same survey, respondents were asked how they would vote if a federal election were held next Sunday. The AfD led with 29%, extending its months-long lead in national polling.
The CDU/CSU bloc followed at 21%, marking a significant drop of more than seven percentage points since the February 2025 election. The Greens polled at 14.5%, ahead of the Social Democrats (SPD) at 12%, while the Left Party stood at 10.5%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment