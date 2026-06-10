Macao's Most Iconic Resort Destination Puts India At The Centre Of Its Global MICE Strategy

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sands Resorts Macao joins the 13th Annual MILT Congress as Platinum Partner, for the 7th year in a row signalling a decisive commitment to India's fast-accelerating MICE and luxury travel market.

When one of Asia's most celebrated integrated resort destinations chooses India as a pillar of its international growth strategy, the industry takes notice. Sands Resorts Macao, the force behind Macao's transformation into a global MICE powerhouse, has confirmed its position as Platinum Partner at the 13th Annual MICE India & Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress 2026, hosted by QnA International on 23–24 July 2026 at ITC Grand Goa, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa.

The partnership is a strategic signal. India's outbound travel market is on course to reach 50 million travellers by 2030. Its MICE segment alone is projected to touch USD 9 billion. For Sands Resorts Macao, India is not an emerging opportunity; it is already a top-performing source market, and the runway ahead is exceptional.

Ms. Stephanie Tanpure, Vice President of Sales, Sands China Ltd., is unequivocal about the brand's intent:“The Indian market is a cornerstone of our international growth strategy. India has emerged as a high-potential driver of our recovery and long-term expansion. Not just a source of growth, but an essential partner in our journey to diversify Macao's tourism landscape.”Strong momentum is building, particularly from India's manufacturing and automotive sectors, where corporate meetings and incentive travel programmes are scaling rapidly. Sands Resorts Macao's ability to accommodate everything from an intimate leadership retreat to a 2,000-delegate incentive conference makes it a destination of genuine versatility.

The Indian MICE delegate has changed. Business travel is no longer a separate category from lifestyle travel; it is an extension of it. Sands Resorts Macao's integrated ecosystem of 850+ retail outlets, 150+ dining destinations, world-class entertainment, wellness facilities, and premium meeting infrastructure - is built precisely for this reality.

“The Boundary between business and leisure has dissolved. Indian MICE delegates now expect their business trips to be extensions of their lifestyle, followed by immersive local culture, wellness and entertainment. We believe these are the key elements which Sands Resorts Macao delivers the affordable high-end luxury as well as an attractive proposition for Indian travellers seeking value without compromise,”

MILT Congress is not a trade show. It is a curated business platform, by invitation only, designed to produce outcomes. The 2026 annual will bring together 150+ high-value MICE & Luxury Travel buyers and 40+ global travel and hospitality brands for more than 2,000 pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings. As Platinum Partner, Sands Resorts Macao steps into the room where India's most influential MICE planners, corporate travel heads, and luxury travel specialists do real business.

“Sands Resorts Macao has been a consistent presence in the Indian market, and their decision to step up as Platinum Partner at MILT Congress 2026 speaks volumes. What sets them apart is the completeness of their offering - a buyer does not need to look elsewhere once they have Macao on the table. That kind of confidence is exactly what our buyers respond to. As MILT Congress continues to bring together the industry's most influential buyers and suppliers, partnerships like these create the kind of meaningful business conversations and opportunities that drive long-term growth for the sector,”

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