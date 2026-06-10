Kevin Jonas Reveals He Threw Up During Nick And Priyanka Chopra's First Date

The Jonas Brothers recently shared a mix of laughter and heartfelt reflections on their podcast, with Kevin Jonas revealing an embarrassing moment from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's first date while Joe opened up about co-parenting

Speaking on the latest episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, Kevin Jonas recalled how seriously he took his role in helping his younger brother during Nick's first date with Priyanka Chopra. According to Kevin, he was so invested in making the evening successful that he ended up feeling sick and had to rush to the bathroom.

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Joking about the incident, Kevin said he“wingmanned so hard” that he threw up before recovering and continuing with the evening. While he did not explain what caused the incident, Nick Jonas laughed it off and described his brother's effort as a“pro move,” turning the embarrassing moment into a family joke.

The revelation adds another amusing chapter to the widely followed romance between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Since their relationship became public, fans have remained interested in stories from the couple's early dating days.

Although the podcast discussion was light-hearted, it offered a rare glimpse into the family dynamics behind one of entertainment's most talked-about relationships. Kevin's willingness to go above and beyond for his brother highlighted the close bond shared among the Jonas siblings.

The conversation later shifted to a more personal topic as Joe Jonas discussed life as a co-parent following his separation from actress Sophie Turner. Joe expressed gratitude for their ability to work together in raising their two daughters despite the challenges that followed their split.

He acknowledged that having a supportive co-parent has helped him navigate difficult moments and emphasized how much his children mean to him. Joe described his daughters as a source of strength and happiness, saying that even during tough times, their affection helps put everything into perspective.

Joe and Sophie first connected in 2016 through Instagram and quickly became one of Hollywood's most recognizable couples. After getting engaged in 2017, they married in Las Vegas in 2019 before celebrating with a second wedding in France. Though the couple later separated, Joe's comments suggest they remain focused on maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children.

The latest podcast episode offered fans both laughter and heartfelt honesty, showcasing the Jonas brothers' strong family bond and their willingness to share personal experiences from different chapters of their lives.