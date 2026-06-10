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FIFA Confirms Somali Referee Excluded from World Cup After US Entry Denial
(MENAFN) FIFA has confirmed that Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan will not be able to take part in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after being denied entry into the United States over the weekend, according to reports.
Artan had been traveling from Istanbul to Miami on Saturday to attend a FIFA training seminar for match officials ahead of the tournament. However, upon arrival in the US, he was refused entry and subsequently returned to Istanbul on Sunday.
In a statement on Monday, a FIFA spokesperson said: “FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States.
“FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present.
“In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country.”
Separately, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told a media outlet that the referee was deemed inadmissible following inspection due to vetting concerns and was denied entry.
The agency added that all travelers entering the United States, including athletes and officials, are subject to inspection and security screening, and that admissibility decisions are made individually based on law enforcement, security, and immigration data available at the time.
Artan had been traveling from Istanbul to Miami on Saturday to attend a FIFA training seminar for match officials ahead of the tournament. However, upon arrival in the US, he was refused entry and subsequently returned to Istanbul on Sunday.
In a statement on Monday, a FIFA spokesperson said: “FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States.
“FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present.
“In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country.”
Separately, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told a media outlet that the referee was deemed inadmissible following inspection due to vetting concerns and was denied entry.
The agency added that all travelers entering the United States, including athletes and officials, are subject to inspection and security screening, and that admissibility decisions are made individually based on law enforcement, security, and immigration data available at the time.
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