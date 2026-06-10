Blue Planet Prize 2026: Announcement Of Prize Laureates

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--This year marks the 35th awarding of the Blue Planet Prize, the international environmental award sponsored by the Asahi Glass Foundation, chaired by Takuya Shimamura. Every year, the Foundation selects two laureates, individuals, or organizations who have made significant contributions towards the resolution of global environmental problems. The Board of Directors has selected the following 2026 Blue Planet Prize laureates.

1. Dr. Linda S. Birnbaum (USA) born December 21, 1946

Former Director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS)

Former Director of the National Toxicology Program (NTP)

Dr. Linda S. Birnbaum led pioneering research on the toxicity of persistent organic pollutants (POPs), significantly advancing international risk assessment. By demonstrating how exposure to endocrine disruptors during“critical windows of susceptibility”-such as fetal development-can shape long-term health, she strengthened the scientific basis for protecting vulnerable populations. As Director of both the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) and the National Toxicology Program (NTP), she bridged science and policy, translating research into tangible public health improvements.

2. Professor Edward Barbier (USA) born July 22, 1957

University Distinguished Professor, Department of Economics, Colorado State University

Professor Edward Barbier has led efforts to value natural capital and ecosystem services, providing concrete guidance for policy and investment. In his UNEP-commissioned report A Global Green New Deal (2009), he presented a recovery strategy integrating economic revitalization, poverty reduction, decarbonization, and ecosystem protection, and has since redefined nature conservation as a "strategic investment" for economic prosperity. Through his analysis of poverty-environment linkages, he has further outlined how to reconcile global environmental concerns with social equity.

Each laureate is presented with a certificate of merit, a commemorative trophy, and a supplementary award of US$500,000. The Award Ceremony is scheduled on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at Tokyo Kaikan. Commemorative lectures will be given on October 29 and 31, 2026, at the Tokyo Shoken Kaikan and at the Kyoto International Community House, respectively.

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