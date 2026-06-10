NIQ (NYSE: NIQ) Unveils Six New AI-Powered Capabilities At C360, Executing On Its Vision For Agentic Commerce - Aetoswir...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) today unveiled six new AI-powered capabilities at C360, the company's flagship client and industry event, marking a major milestone in the execution of NIQ's AI strategy. Thenew capabilities help brands, retailers, and other organizations operationalize trusted market intelligence across enterprise workflows, AI environments, and the emerging world of agentic commerce.

NIQ's AI value creation strategy is built on two foundational principles:

Delivering The Full ViewTM: Combining the industry's broadest and deepest datasets, advanced AI models, and rich content to help organizations unlock actionable insights and drive AI innovation at scale. Enabling AI-Powered Capabilities: Delivering trusted intelligence and proprietary IP through NIQ's advanced AI applications, assistants, and agents embedded within client workflows and enterprise environments.

Together, these principles reinforce NIQ's position as the trusted intelligence infrastructure powering the future of commerce.

“Clients are looking for access to trusted, granular intelligence in whatever way works best for them,” said Troy Treangen, Chief Product Officer at NIQ.“Whether through NIQ applications, AI assistants such as NIQ Optiq, connected enterprise workflows, or governed integrations with leading AI technologies such as ChatGPT, Claude, and future frontier models, our new capabilities are designed to meet clients where they are and help them access NIQ's trusted, proprietary market intelligence seamlessly and securely wherever decisions are made.”

Accelerating AI Innovation to Serve Clients

The following capabilities, announced at C360, are the first wave of AI innovations enabled by NIQ's trusted data and intelligence:

NIQ Connected Content: Helping clients manage, activate, and optimize product, availability, and preference intelligence across commerce ecosystems. NIQ Optiq: Our next-generation insights assistant and agent experience, bringing trusted market intelligence directly into decision-making. NIQ Optiq Mobile: Extending trusted intelligence directly into mobile decision-making environments. NIQ Optiq Bridge: Connecting trusted NIQ intelligence directly into market-leading applications, AI-powered workflows, and enterprise environments. NIQ Cadence: A GenAI-native Marketing Effectiveness operating system that helps marketers continuously measure, optimize, and activate performance. ConnectAI Suite: The foundation powering a suite of AI data engineering and integration services that help organizations access trusted NIQ intelligence within enterprise workflows and AI-enabled business processes.

Enabling the Future of Agentic Commerce

While these new capabilities address how clients unlock value from AI today, NIQ's Commerce Intelligence pillar focuses on helping clients prepare for a future where AI increasingly influences product discovery, recommendations, purchasing decisions, and measurement.

This innovation is being advanced through our AI Commerce Lab, NIQ's public innovation venue focused on developing the intelligence, measurement, standards, and ecosystem capabilities required for the future of agentic commerce.

“Across our client conversations, we consistently hear the same challenge: organizations are investing heavily in AI but often struggle to operationalize it at scale,” said Liz Buchanan, President of North America at NIQ.“The innovations announced at C360 are designed to help close that gap by providing trusted intelligence, practical AI solutions, and the capabilities organizations need to turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes.”

Built on NIQ's Global Data Advantage

NIQ's AI strategy builds on the company's unmatched global data footprint, including:

Relationships with more than 8,900 retailers globally Coverage across approximately $7.4 trillion in consumer spend More than 253 million product items More than 10 billion structured product attributes 160+ petabytes of managed data assets 28,000 AI models running daily

Additional information about the ConnectAI Suite, NIQ Optiq, NIQ Optiq Mobile, NIQ Optiq Bridge, NIQ Connected Content, NIQ Cadence, Commerce Intelligence, and the Commerce Lab will be shared throughout C360.

FAQs

What did NIQ announce at C360 2026?

NielsenIQ (NIQ) announced six new AI-powered capabilities at its C360 2026 event, designed to help organizations operationalize trusted market intelligence across enterprise workflows, AI environments, and emerging agentic commerce use cases.

What are the six new AI-powered capabilities from NIQ?

The six new capabilities introduced by NIQ are:

NIQ Connected Content – Product and preference intelligence management across commerce ecosystems NIQ Optiq – AI-powered insights assistant and agent experience NIQ Optiq Mobile – Mobile access to real-time market intelligence NIQ Optiq Bridge – Integration of NIQ intelligence into enterprise tools and AI workflows NIQ Cadence – A GenAI-native marketing effectiveness platform ConnectAI Suite – Data engineering and integration services for enterprise AI workflows

What is NIQ's AI strategy?

NIQ's AI strategy is built on two principles:

Delivering The Full ViewTM – Combining global datasets, AI models, and content to generate actionable insights Enabling AI-Powered Capabilities – Embedding trusted intelligence into applications, assistants, agents, and enterprise workflows

What is agentic commerce?

Agentic commerce refers to a future state of commerce in which AI agents actively influence and automate product discovery, recommendations, purchasing decisions, and performance measurement across digital ecosystems.

How do NIQ's new capabilities support agentic commerce?

NIQ's new capabilities enable organizations to:

Integrate trusted data into AI-driven decision systems Deploy AI assistants and agents within workflows Connect intelligence to large language models (LLMs) and enterprise platforms Prepare for AI-led automation in commerce environments

What is NIQ Optiq?

NIQ Optiq is NIQ's next-generation AI insights assistant and agent platform that delivers trusted market intelligence directly into decision-making processes, enabling faster and more informed business actions.

What is the ConnectAI Suite?

The ConnectAI Suite is NIQ's foundation for AI data integration, enabling organizations to embed NIQ's trusted intelligence into enterprise systems, workflows, and AI-enabled business processes.

How does NIQ integrate with AI platforms like ChatGPT or Claude?

NIQ supports governed integrations that allow its proprietary market intelligence to be accessed securely within leading AI platforms, enterprise applications, and custom workflows.

What business challenges do these AI capabilities address?

NIQ's capabilities help organizations:

Operationalize AI investments at scale Access trusted, high-quality data within workflows Improve decision-making speed and accuracy Drive measurable business outcomes from AI initiatives

What industries can benefit from NIQ's AI capabilities?

NIQ's solutions are designed for:

Retailers Consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands Manufacturers Marketing and analytics teams Any organization leveraging data and AI for commerce and growth

What is NIQ's Commerce Lab?

The NIQ Commerce Lab is a public innovation initiative focused on developing the intelligence, measurement standards, and ecosystem capabilities needed for the future of agentic commerce.

What data powers NIQ's AI capabilities?

NIQ's AI solutions are built on one of the world's most comprehensive datasets, including:

8,900+ global retail relationships Coverage of ~$7.4 trillion in consumer spend 253+ million product items 10+ billion structured product attributes 160+ petabytes of data 28,000 AI models running daily

How do NIQ's capabilities help enterprises operationalize AI?

NIQ enables enterprises to move from AI experimentation to execution by embedding trusted intelligence into:

Business workflows AI assistants and agents Enterprise platforms Data ecosystems

What makes NIQ's AI approach unique?

NIQ differentiates itself through:

Proprietary, high-quality global data Deep retail and consumer intelligence Embedded AI capabilities within workflows Secure, scalable integrations with enterprise and AI platforms

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full ViewTM-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

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