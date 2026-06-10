NCSA Highlights Key Role Of PDPPD In Safeguarding Privacy Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has highlighted the role and responsibilities of its Personal Data Privacy Protection Department (PDPPD), reaffirming its commitment to protecting individual privacy rights and ensuring institutional compliance with the country's personal data protection legislation.

In a series of awareness posts shared on the social media platform X, the NCSA outlined the department's mandate under Law No. (13) of 2016 Concerning the Protection of Personal Data Privacy, providing guidance to both individuals and organisations on their rights and obligations regarding personal data processing.

The agency explained that PDPPD is responsible for enforcing the law and overseeing compliance across sectors. The department plays a central role in regulating how personal information is collected, processed, stored and protected within Qatar, ensuring that privacy standards keep pace with the rapid growth of digital services and technological innovation.

According to the NCSA, the department is tasked with implementing laws, regulations, and decisions related to personal data privacy protection. It is also responsible for proposing and developing relevant requirements, standards, and frameworks that support the effective application of privacy principles across public and private sector institutions.

The department's responsibilities extend to issuing regulatory instruments related to personal data protection, including policies, guidelines and supporting tools that help companies understand and meet their legal obligations.

These measures are intended to create a clean and consistent regulatory environment while promoting accountability in the handling of personal information.

In addition, PDPPD conducts research and studies related to personal data protection, with a particular focus on sensitive categories of personal data. Such efforts are aimed at strengthening policy development and ensuring that emerging privacy challenges are addressed through evidence-based approaches.

The NCSA also emphasised the importance of awareness and education as a core component of the department's mission. Through awareness initiatives and outreach campaigns, the PDPPD seeks to enhance understanding of personal data privacy among institutions and individuals, encouraging responsible data practices and greater awareness of privacy rights.

On the international front, the department coordinates and represents Qatar in treaties, regulations, and international forums related to personal data protection.

It also works with national and international stakeholders to ensure effective alignment with evolving privacy standards and legislative developments, supporting Qatar's efforts to maintain a robust and globally recognised privacy framework.

The agency noted several key services available through the department. Individuals whose personal data has been collected or used unlawfully, or whose requests to exercise their privacy rights have been denied, have the right to submit complaints to the Personal Data Privacy Protection Administration for review and action.

By highlighting the services and responsibilities of the Personal Data Privacy Protection Department, the NCSA aims to foster a culture of privacy awareness, strengthen institutional accountability and ensure that personal data rights remain protected in an increasingly connected digital environment.