Sunetra Pawar Charts NCP's Future Course On Party's Foundation Day, Invokes Ajit Pawar's Vision

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national president Sunetra Pawar, on Wednesday, marking the party's 27th foundation day, called upon workers to renew their commitment towards building a stronger, more prosperous, and progressive Maharashtra.

She urged party members to draw inspiration from the ideals of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, while following the progressive path laid down by the late Yashwantrao Chavan.

Sunetra Pawar also paid tribute to the late former NCP president and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and pledged to carry forward his ideals and legacy.

In a post on X, she extended greetings to senior leaders, office-bearers, workers, supporters and well-wishers on its 27th anniversary. This year's Foundation Day is being observed for the first time after Ajit Pawar's untimely death in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28.

She noted that the NCP, rooted in the progressive legacy of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar and guided by the people-centric and development-oriented politics envisioned by Yashwantrao Chavan, has completed 27 successful years.

"In this journey, the unwavering support from countless leaders, office-bearers, workers and the people has truly been our greatest strength. But as we celebrate this year's Foundation Day, a different emotion wells up in the heart. Because today, our respected Ajit Dada is no longer with us," she said.

"Speeches will be delivered in the assembly halls, gatherings of workers will take place, the party flag will flutter with equal pride, but in every moment, a void will linger. Dada was not just a leader of the party; he was the pillar of support. He was the one who rushed to the joys and sorrows of workers and ordinary citizens, who stood firmly by their side in times of crisis, who gently corrected them when they erred, and who patted their backs in appreciation for good work. Dada had become a part of everyone's life. The human being was at the centre of the politics he nurtured,” the NCP chief said.

NCP national working president Praful Patel also congratulated party workers and office-bearers on the occasion. "I am grateful to you all for your tireless efforts and dedication in taking our ideology to every last person, guiding our path to serve the people selflessly. May we continue working together with utmost commitment and determination," he said.

Party's Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar said that under the leadership of Sunetra Pawar, the party was moving forward with renewed confidence.

"Today, under the capable leadership of the national president of the party, Hon. Smt. Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party is marching forward with renewed hope. Carrying forward the legacy of progressive thought and the goal of inclusive development, the party is more firmly committed to serving the people," he said.

Parth Pawar added that the NCP had consistently focused on development, social equality and the welfare of farmers, workers, youth and ordinary citizens.

"People's leader Ajitdada Pawar set a unique example of public service through his development-oriented, people-centric and result-driven working style. The vision of development he upheld for Maharashtra's all-round progress and his bond with the common man continue to inspire the party even today," he said.

The Maharashtra NCP unit, in a separate post on X, said the party's 27th Foundation Day was dedicated to the memory of Ajit Pawar.

"For the past 27 years, the Nationalist Congress Party has consistently worked to give voice to the hopes and aspirations of farmers, labourers, women, youth and marginalised sections in Maharashtra. To secure justice for people's issues, open new avenues of development and strengthen Maharashtra's progressive ideals, the party has stood shoulder to shoulder with the people in every struggle," the party said.

According to the NCP, its journey has been more than a political movement and reflects public trust, social responsibility and commitment to public welfare. The party said this tradition, built through the sacrifices and hard work of countless workers, continues to grow stronger with the support and blessings of the people.