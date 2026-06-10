'Service To Nation And Sanatan Culture Made Him Longest-Serving PM', Ayodhya Saints Praise PM Modi's 12-Year Stint

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Religious leaders and saints from Ayodhya and Delhi on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office and becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, attributing his tenure to his dedication, leadership and cultural commitment.

Mahant Deveshacharya Ji Maharaj of Siddh Peeth Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya said the Prime Minister's long tenure reflects his commitment to the nation and cultural roots.

“Prime Minister Modi has had the longest tenure, which is a matter of great happiness. The biggest reason for this is his dedication to the nation, his commitment to the country, and his devotion, commitment, and love for Sanatan culture. This is why he has become one of the longest-serving Prime Ministers,” he told IANS.

The Jain Temple Peethadheeshwar of Raiganj, Ayodhya praised the Prime Minister's leadership over the past decade, stating that his decisions have consistently been in the national interest.

“For the past 50–60 years of my life, I have seen many Presidents and many Prime Ministers lead this country. However, the leadership that India has received under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last 12 years has been remarkable. I believe that the decisions he has taken independently and through the Cabinet have all been in the interest of India,” he said.

Arya Saint Varun Das Maharaj highlighted the Prime Minister's global outreach and leadership under varying international circumstances.

“India's longest-serving Prime Minister, who has strengthened India's relations across the world by travelling globally. And in front of him, many kinds of situations-favourable and unfavourable keep arising,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Priest Devrath Mishra said special prayers are being organised for the Prime Minister's well-being and longevity.

“Our esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi is completing his 12 years tenure. On this occasion, a special religious programme is being organised. These rituals are being performed for the Prime Minister's long life, good health, prosperity, and overall well-being,” he said.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi crossed a historic milestone by becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister with 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of Jawaharlal Nehru. Though former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served a longer overall tenure, her term was not continuous.

PM Modi, who first assumed office in 2014, has since secured successive mandates in 2019 and 2024 with a resounding victory, making him one of the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's democratic history.

His tenure has also been marked by major infrastructure and nation-building initiatives, including the new Parliament building, Central Vista redevelopment, Kartavya Path, Vande Bharat trains, the Statue of Unity, Kashmir rail links, Namo Bharat RRTS, Ganga Expressway and more.