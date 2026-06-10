Sonam Kapoor's 41St Birthday Was A Chic Family Affair Filled With Fashion, Cakes And Love

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 41st birthday with a stylish brunch at her Mumbai home, surrounded by family, flowers and multiple cakes. Dressed in a dramatic Dolce & Gabbana kaftan, the actor turned the intimate gathering into a fashion moment.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor marked her 41st birthday with an intimate brunch at her Mumbai residence, surrounded by family and close friends. The celebration featured elegant décor, cheerful yellow balloons, fresh flowers and an impressive selection of cakes. The gathering reflected Sonam's love for hosting warm yet fashionable occasions.

For the special afternoon, Sonam chose a striking Dolce & Gabbana kaftan dress that perfectly matched the summer mood. The outfit featured the luxury fashion house's signature Majolica print in vibrant shades of red and white. Adding a dramatic touch, the sleeves were detailed with soft white feather embellishments.

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Sonam balanced the bold outfit with a minimal beauty look. She styled her hair in a sleek topknot bun and opted for fresh, glowing makeup with soft blush and a nude lip colour. Gold Dolce & Gabbana earrings completed the ensemble, adding a subtle dose of luxury to the overall appearance.

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The birthday brunch turned into a memorable family gathering with several loved ones in attendance. Among those present were her mother Sunita Kapoor, cousins Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, as well as designer Masaba Gupta. Guests shared smiles, conversations and photographs throughout the afternoon celebration.

Photos from the gathering showcased Sonam Kapoor enjoying quality time with her nearest and dearest. The actor appeared relaxed and cheerful as she celebrated another milestone surrounded by affection and warmth. The event once again highlighted her ability to blend personal moments with effortless style and elegance.