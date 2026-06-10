Toobit Wins Hedgeweek Digital Asset Derivatives Platform Of The Year For Second Consecutive Year

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the global cryptocurrency exchange, has been named Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year at the 2026 Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards. This marks the second consecutive year the exchange has received this honor.

The Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards is among the sector's most influential, recognizing excellence through a rigorous, multi-stage process. An in-house panel and industry experts first determine a shortlist of finalists, which then proceeds to an industry-wide vote.

This accolade is Toobit's second major industry award of 2026. Earlier this year, the exchange was named Best New Exchange at the Crypto Awards 2025, an honor also determined by a transparent, multi-stage vetting and public voting process.

Strengthening Technical Capabilities

Over the past year, Toobit has expanded its derivatives suite, focusing on infrastructure for advanced trading. This growth includes the integration of tools like CCXT and Altrady, bridging the gap between external analytical software and market entry. The exchange has also modernized its trading experience with technical upgrades, including TradingView integrations, real-time BBO (Best Bid Offer) data, and the deployment of AI-driven position analysis.

By combining these improvements with the expansion of its TradFi tokenized Stock Futures and 500x leverage capabilities, Toobit has built a reliable ecosystem that provides traders with the speed, technical flexibility, and risk management tools necessary to navigate increasingly complex market cycles.

The digital asset derivatives market has become the central engine for global trading activity. Global derivatives trading volume reached approximately $18.63 trillion in Q1 2026, a scale nearly 9.6 times larger than total spot market activity.

As institutional and retail participants prioritize liquidity, security, and trade performance, platforms that provide stable infrastructure for hedging and leveraged positioning have become the essential architecture for the modern financial landscape.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

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