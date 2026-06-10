President Murmu Hails PM Modi's Record Tenure, Cites Public Trust

President Droupadi Murmu wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, lauding his 12-year tenure as a reflection of the consistent confidence the public has reposed in his leadership across successive elections. In her letter, the President emphasised that such enduring trust is among the highest honours that can be bestowed upon a citizen.

"As the people of the country mark the milestone of you serving as India's longest continuously elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 days dedicated in the service of the people, I extend my warm congratulations to you. Few responsibilities in public life demand as much dedication, resilience and perseverance as the office of the Prime Minister of India. This milestone is therefore not merely a matter of the longest duration in this public office; it is an affirmation of the confidence that the people of India have reposed in your leadership across successive elections. In a nation as vast, diverse and vibrant as ours, public trust is among the highest honours that can be bestowed upon a citizen. That this trust in you has been renewed time and again over the years, testifies to a glorious chapter in the democratic journey of our Republic," said President Murmu.

Praise for Compassion and Tribal Welfare

Highlighting the achievements of the Prime Minister's administration, President Droupadi Murmu commended PM Modi's compassion toward the marginalised and downtrodden sections of society. Recalling the initiative of PM-JANMAN, President Murmu asserted that the policy represents more than a mere administrative intervention and reflects a profound sensitivity toward India's most vulnerable citizens.

"Among the many initiatives undertaken during this period, PM-JANMAN holds a special place in my heart. Having witnessed the challenges faced by Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups over generations, I was deeply touched by your compassion for the marginalised sections of our society and your commitment to the ideal of Antyodayaupliftment of the person at the very end of the line. It reflected not merely a policy intervention, but a profound sensitivity towards some of the most vulnerable citizens of Bharat," added President Murmu.

Focus on Underdeveloped Regions

Beyond her focus on tribal welfare, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted that regions long excluded from the nation's mainstream development arc have received dedicated attention under PM Modi's leadership, particularly in Northeast and Eastern India. The President asserted that these initiatives embody the spirit of "people-centric and people-powered" governance, which aims to ensure that the fruits of development reach the last person and that no region, community, or citizen is left behind.

"In recent years, regions that had long remained outside the principal arc of India's development story have received special attention and care under your leadership. This is especially true about the Eastern and North-Eastern part of India which had lagged behind in terms of development indicators. Such efforts reflect the spirit of people-centric and people-powered governance, which seeks to ensure that the fruits of development reach the last person and that no region, community or citizen is left behind," said President Murmu.

A Legacy of Transformed Lives

Congratulating the Prime Minister on becoming the country's longest-serving elected head of government, President Murmu stated that the true measure of public service resides in the lives transformed and hopes realized. The President expressed confidence that PM Modi's unwavering commitment to the ideals of seva, inclusion, and national development would continue to steer India toward the fulfillment of its aspirations.

"History records the years spent in office. The people remember how those years touched their lives, expanded their opportunities and strengthened their faith in the future. The true measure of public service ultimately resides in the lives transformed and the hopes realised. I am confident that your unwavering commitment to the ideals of service and seva, inclusion and national development will steer India towards the fulfilment of its aspirations. On this historic occasion, I once again extend my warm congratulations to you and my best wishes for your continued service to the nation," added President Murmu.

Modi Surpasses Nehru's Record

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)