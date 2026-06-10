Kerala's World Cup 2026 Themed Anti-Drug Drive For Students Begins

With only days left for the FIFA World Cup 2026 to kick off, the Keralam General Education Department has launched a football-themed anti-drug campaign for students titled '1 Million Toofan Goals@World Cup 2026'. The campaign, to be held in schools with Classes I to XII from June 11 to July 20, aims to spread awareness against drug abuse through football-related activities.

The campaign was inaugurated by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and General Education Minister N Samsudheen at Global Sports City Turf in Ambalamukku. The two ministers symbolically kicked off the campaign by scoring goals. On the occasion, a dedicated dashboard prepared by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) for monitoring and coordinating the campaign was also inaugurated.

Broader 'Operation Toofan' Launched

Earlier, Ramesh Chennithala had launched "Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt", a statewide campaign aimed at dismantling drug networks and curbing the growing menace of narcotics in the state. In a post on X, Chennithala said the operation would be carried out in coordination with the Health and Excise Departments and would focus on eliminating drug trafficking at its roots.

"Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt. From today... Aimed at overhauling drug mafia in the state in coordination with Health and Excise departments, this operation is aimed at destroying the drug menace from its root. Need prayers and support for the initiative!" the minister wrote.

Rising Drug Menace in Keralam

The launch of the anti-narcotics drive comes amid growing concerns over the sharp rise in drug-related cases in Keralam. According to police data, 36,314 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, a significant increase from 27,530 cases recorded in 2024. The trend reflects a broader challenge faced by the state in recent years. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that Keralam recorded the highest number of NDPS cases in the country in 2023, with 30,697 cases registered.

Ahead of the launch, Kerala Police had appealed for public participation in the campaign. In a post on X on May 28, the force said, "Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt. From June 1st, let's move forward together for a healthy tomorrow. Let's uproot addiction. Through a people's resistance where the public, schools, and families join hands with us, we can ensure peace in our homes and a fearless atmosphere on our streets."

Previous Law Enforcement Drives

The latest campaign follows a series of focused law enforcement drives undertaken by Kerala Police. Earlier this year, under "Operation Round Up", police arrested 1,663 individuals, including habitual offenders and absconding accused, in a statewide effort to strengthen public safety and law and order. (ANI)

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