Starlink Refutes Reports Of Stalled India Launch, Confirms Active Talks

Starlink remains in active negotiations with the Indian government to launch its commercial satellite internet services, Lauren Dreyer, VP of Starlink Business Operations confirmed, refuting recent media reports that claimed India had frozen the approval process over geopolitical and security concerns.

The clarification addresses media reports that India's Ministry of Home Affairs withheld final clearances due to the reported use of Starlink terminals in the Iran conflict. As per the media report, objections from security agencies stemmed from fears over controlling a United States-based operator during periods of geopolitical tension.

Starlink Denies Reports of Stalled Approval

Lauren Dreyer pushed back against these claims publicly stating: "Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources." The VP stated that it continues to navigate the local regulatory landscape through established official channels rather than facing a bureaucratic standstill.

"We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a transparent and responsible manner," Dreyer said on X.

Bespoke Model for Indian Market

To satisfy local security anxieties and data sovereignty laws, the satellite internet provider altered its standard global operational framework specifically for the Indian market. "To align with India's sovereign technology, regulatory and security requirements, Starlink has setup a bespoke deployment model for India that further demonstrates our commitment to working within India's strategic framework," Dreyer added.

"We have heard nothing but encouraging feedback on Starlink's capabilities and its potential to advance India's connectivity ambitions, especially in remote and underserved regions."

She did not provide a specific launch date but reaffirmed that its market entry strategies remain on track. "We remain fully committed to India and to working with the Government to bring Starlink's services very soon to the country," Dreyer said. (ANI)

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