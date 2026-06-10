Azerbaijan Congratulates Portugal On National Day
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has extended its congratulations to Portugal on the occasion of the country's National Day, AzerNEWS reports.
According to a post published on the ministry's official X account, Azerbaijan conveyed its sincere wishes to the Portuguese government and people as they celebrate the national occasion.
“We sincerely congratulate the Government and people of Portugal on the occasion of National Day,” the ministry said in its message.
The congratulatory statement reflects the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Portugal and underscores Baku's commitment to maintaining constructive international partnerships.
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