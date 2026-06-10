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Russian Military Loses Another 1,190 Soldiers, Three Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine

Russian Military Loses Another 1,190 Soldiers, Three Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine


2026-06-10 03:06:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated in a post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform.

In addition, Russia lost 12,004 (+3) tanks, 24,717 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 43,713 (+74) artillery systems, 1,857 (+6) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,414 (+3) air defense systems, aircraft – 436 (+0), helicopters – 353 (+0), ground-based robotic systems – 1,619 (+5), tactical-level UAVs – 340,531 (+2,204), cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 105,172 (+376), special equipment – 4,267 (+4).

Read also: War update: 180 clashes on front line, Ukrainian forces neutralize over 40 occupiers in Pokrovsk sector

Data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to reserve colonel and military expert Serhii Hrabskyi, the pace of Russian troop advances in Ukraine has slowed by a factor of 5 compared to last year-from 700 square kilometers of captured territory per month to 14 square kilometers as of the end of May 2026.

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UkrinForm

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