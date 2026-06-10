Russian Military Loses Another 1,190 Soldiers, Three Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, according to reserve colonel and military expert Serhii Hrabskyi, the pace of Russian troop advances in Ukraine has slowed by a factor of 5 compared to last year-from 700 square kilometers of captured territory per month to 14 square kilometers as of the end of May 2026.

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