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Enemy Strikes Dnipropetrovsk Region Nearly 20 Times, Damaging Administrative Building, High School, Municipal Utility Company

Enemy Strikes Dnipropetrovsk Region Nearly 20 Times, Damaging Administrative Building, High School, Municipal Utility Company


2026-06-10 03:06:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy targeted Nikopol, the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. There is damage to the premises of a municipal enterprise, and a lyceum has also been damaged.

In the Petropavlivka community of the Synelnykove district, an administrative building and a vehicle were damaged.

Read also: Russian attacks in Dnipro petrovsk region leave seven civilians injured

There were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 9, the Russians carried out an airstrike on the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykove district. Seven people were wounded.

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UkrinForm

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