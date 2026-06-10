Enemy Strikes Dnipropetrovsk Region Nearly 20 Times, Damaging Administrative Building, High School, Municipal Utility Company
In the Nikopol district, the enemy targeted Nikopol, the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. There is damage to the premises of a municipal enterprise, and a lyceum has also been damaged.
In the Petropavlivka community of the Synelnykove district, an administrative building and a vehicle were damaged.Read also: Russian attacks in Dnipro petrovsk region leave seven civilians injured
There were no casualties.
As reported by Ukrinform, on June 9, the Russians carried out an airstrike on the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykove district. Seven people were wounded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment