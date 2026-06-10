Kyrgyzstan To Accelerate Water Supply And Irrigation Projects In Osh Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan plans to accelerate implementation of clean drinking water and irrigation projects in Osh region, Trend reports via the nation's Cabinet of Ministers

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyz President's Special Representative for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev and residents of Nookat district in Osh region on regional development matters.

The meeting focused on ensuring access to clean drinking water for the population and modernizing irrigation systems to support agriculture and improve living standards.

During the discussions, local residents raised issues affecting the socio-economic development of the district, including the condition of water supply facilities and irrigation networks.

Bakyt Torobaev instructed heads of local administrations to accelerate the preparation of design and cost estimate documentation for drinking water and irrigation projects, as well as to complete the necessary technical and legal procedures.

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