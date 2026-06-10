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As AI Reshapes Banking, Former SBI Chairman Says One Resource Matters More Than Capital
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Mumbai | June 8, 2026: "Human resources are the most critical resource in BFSI, perhaps even more important than capital in the banking industry," asserted Dinesh Khara, Board Chairman of PeopleStrong and former Chairman of State Bank of India, reframing the most fundamental assumption in banking.
Speaking at the People Matters BFSI Talent & Tech Summit 2026, he skillfully wove together key themes such as skills architecture, AI governance, leadership pipeline development, and the redesign of employee value propositions, providing the audience with a comprehensive vision for the future of talent and technology in the sector.
Strategic Transformation of HR and AI Equilibrium
HR, Khara argued, has evolved far beyond its original mandate. It now sits at the centre of business strategy and capability development. Yet the challenge for organisations has shifted: it is no longer just about finding or training talent, but ensuring that talent continues to grow and contribute from within.
As AI embeds itself across risk, operations, and customer engagement, Khara cautioned against ceding too much ground to automation. In a regulated sector like financial services, human judgment is not optional.
"There has to be an equilibrium between AI and human expertise." He flagged risk management as the most pressing capability gap where professionals must interpret complex, evolving risks rather than default to algorithms.
Design as Differentiation
One of his more distinctive observations concerned a capability BFSI has historically undervalued: Design.
"Product design is becoming increasingly important because it shapes customer experience while also helping organisations optimize operations and technology investments." As financial products grow easier to replicate, competitive advantage will come from how experiences are designed, delivered, and continuously adapted.
Leadership and Honest Communication
Returning repeatedly to culture, Khara was direct about what enables transformation at scale.
"Nobody wants to be associated with poor performance. The real task is creating an enabling environment where people can perform at their best." And on communication: "If you are honest in your communication, half the job is done."
With India's 2047 ambitions on the horizon, his closing message was clear: the institutions that will lead will be those that invest in people as seriously as they invest in technology.
"The future belongs to those who are willing to learn, adapt, and contribute in new ways."
The People Matters BFSI Talent & Tech Summit 2026 was held on 4 June in Mumbai, convening over 210 senior HR and business leaders from across India's BFSI sector around the theme: Capability is the new Currency.
Speaking at the People Matters BFSI Talent & Tech Summit 2026, he skillfully wove together key themes such as skills architecture, AI governance, leadership pipeline development, and the redesign of employee value propositions, providing the audience with a comprehensive vision for the future of talent and technology in the sector.
Strategic Transformation of HR and AI Equilibrium
HR, Khara argued, has evolved far beyond its original mandate. It now sits at the centre of business strategy and capability development. Yet the challenge for organisations has shifted: it is no longer just about finding or training talent, but ensuring that talent continues to grow and contribute from within.
As AI embeds itself across risk, operations, and customer engagement, Khara cautioned against ceding too much ground to automation. In a regulated sector like financial services, human judgment is not optional.
"There has to be an equilibrium between AI and human expertise." He flagged risk management as the most pressing capability gap where professionals must interpret complex, evolving risks rather than default to algorithms.
Design as Differentiation
One of his more distinctive observations concerned a capability BFSI has historically undervalued: Design.
"Product design is becoming increasingly important because it shapes customer experience while also helping organisations optimize operations and technology investments." As financial products grow easier to replicate, competitive advantage will come from how experiences are designed, delivered, and continuously adapted.
Leadership and Honest Communication
Returning repeatedly to culture, Khara was direct about what enables transformation at scale.
"Nobody wants to be associated with poor performance. The real task is creating an enabling environment where people can perform at their best." And on communication: "If you are honest in your communication, half the job is done."
With India's 2047 ambitions on the horizon, his closing message was clear: the institutions that will lead will be those that invest in people as seriously as they invest in technology.
"The future belongs to those who are willing to learn, adapt, and contribute in new ways."
The People Matters BFSI Talent & Tech Summit 2026 was held on 4 June in Mumbai, convening over 210 senior HR and business leaders from across India's BFSI sector around the theme: Capability is the new Currency.
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