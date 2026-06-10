Favourites Spain Aim To Reclaim Glory On World Stage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #World Cup Highlights AbdulRahman Bachir | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Spain head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup determined to reassert themselves among football's elite, carrying both the legacy of past triumphs and the ambition of a new generation ready to define a new era.

La Roja arrive with an impressive record in international football. Their finest moment came at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where they defeated the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time to secure their first and only world title.

Since then, Spain have remained a major force in European football. They have won a record four UEFA European Championship titles (1964, 2008, 2012 and 2024), including becoming the first nation to retain the trophy with back-to-back triumphs in 2008 and 2012. Spain also lifted the UEFA Nations League in 2023.

Their most recent World Cup campaign in 2022 ended in disappointment, as they were eliminated in the Round of 16 after a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco. That result has since fuelled a renewed sense of purpose within the squad.

This time, expectations are high but carefully measured. Spain's blend of emerging talent and experienced leaders has positioned them as one of the most balanced sides heading into the tournament, with belief growing that they can challenge for the title once again.

Spain's Group H campaign begins with an opening fixture against Cape Verde on June 15 at Atlanta Stadium. The match will be an important initial test for the squad before they face their remaining group opponents, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, later in the stage.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente has repeatedly cautioned against overconfidence despite Spain's status among the favourites.

“If we think that being favourites guarantees anything, we're on the wrong track... it guarantees nothing!” he said, underlining the competitiveness of modern international football.

He also highlighted the physical strain of the tournament schedule, noting the importance of squad rotation and player management across a demanding month of football.

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De la Fuente has built a squad that blends technical quality with tactical discipline, led by midfield anchor Rodri, whose control and intelligence remain central to Spain's system.

Alongside him, Pedri and Gavi continue to shape Spain's midfield identity, while the emergence of Lamine Yamal has added fearlessness and creativity in attack. Nico Williams and Dani Olmo provide further attacking depth, giving Spain multiple options in the final third.

Rodri has stressed humility as key to success at the highest level.“We need to try to play without the ball like a small team. With that mindset of not thinking you're the best,” he said.

Gavi, reflecting on his continued involvement with the national team, spoke of the pride of representing Spain on football's biggest stage.“Representing Spain in the World Cup is one of the greatest things there is,” he said.

Yamal enters the World Cup with high confidence after fully recovering from his April hamstring tear. Backed by his coach's total trust and his own quick return to training, he is mentally and physically ready to make an immediate impact for Spain.

The young star has also highlighted the team's belief in their style of play while acknowledging the challenge ahead.“Being the favourites doesn't mean anything once you're on the pitch. You still have to take it match by match.” he said.

Coach de la Fuente believes Spain's strength lies not only in talent, but in unity and mentality.

“We've always been aware of our potential but, at the same time, we realise that every match presents different challenges,” he said.