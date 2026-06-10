Asset Management Market Surges To $18,071 Billion By 2035 As AI, Iot, And Predictive Maintenance Transform Enterprise Operations Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Asset Management Market is Expected to Grow from $96.69 Billion (2025) to $677.89 Billion by 2035, While Europe is Projected to Reach $4,542.68 Billion by 2035, Driven by AI, IoT Integration, and Expanding Enterprise Asset Lifecycle Management Across Industrial and Financial Sectors

Austin, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asset Management Market

The market's incredible size is the result of the merging of many asset management disciplines including enterprise asset management whose IBM Maximo, Oracle EAM and SAP PM platforms manage the physical equipment and facility assets of manufacturing, energy and infrastructure organisations, asset performance management whose AI-powered predictive maintenance and condition monitoring platforms optimise asset reliability and operational efficiency.









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Market Growth is Propelled by the AI and IoT-driven Predictive Asset Management Transformation Globally

It is the meeting of two complementary demand drivers that has led to the extraordinary growth rate in the asset management market, whose combined momentum has generated a trajectory of market expansion that is unmatched in the enterprise technology sector. The AI and IoT revolution in industrial asset management is changing the value proposition of enterprise asset management platforms from administrative maintenance tracking to strategic operational intelligence with predictive failure detection, autonomous maintenance scheduling, and asset lifecycle optimization providing measurable operational reliability improvement and capital efficiency gain that justifies platform investment multiples well above what legacy administrative EAM systems could sustain.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Software dominated the Asset Management Market with approximately 64% market share in 2025 due to the growing adoption of asset tracking, lifecycle management, predictive maintenance, and analytics platforms across enterprises. Services are projected to be the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of around 12.1% during 2026–2035, driven by rising demand for implementation, consulting, integration, maintenance, and managed asset management services.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based deployment dominated the Asset Management Market in 2025 owing to its scalability, lower upfront costs, remote accessibility, and real-time asset monitoring capabilities. On-Premise deployment continues to retain commercial importance, particularly among organizations operating in highly regulated and security-sensitive environments globally.

By Asset Type

Fixed Assets dominated the Asset Management Market with the largest share in 2025 due to extensive demand for managing machinery, equipment, buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure assets across industries. Digital Assets are the fastest-growing asset type, driven by the expanding adoption of cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, digital content, software assets, and digital infrastructure management requirements.

By End User

Manufacturing dominated the Asset Management Market with the largest share in 2025 owing to the need for efficient management of production equipment, industrial machinery, and operational assets. IT & Telecom is among the fastest-growing end-user segments, driven by increasing investments in data center asset management globally.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global asset management market, at around 39%. It continued to lead the global asset management market in 2025 due to the world's largest installed base of enterprise asset management software. The largest pool of global investment management AUM in its financial services sector and the most developed industrial infrastructure requiring systematic lifecycle management.

The U.S. Asset Management Market was valued at approximately USD 96.69 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 677.89 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 21.5% during the forecast period. Driven by an expanding base of high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, and the use of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and data analytics to optimize investment strategies and portfolio management, the US will witness tremendous growth led by increasing demand for complex investment solutions.

The Europe Asset Management Market is estimated to be USD 238.91 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4,542.68 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 34.18%. The European region held a significant portion of the global Asset Management Market in 2025. The leading national markets are Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland, with technically demanding and comprehensive asset management demand generated by the manufacturing, financial services, energy and public infrastructure sectors.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional asset management market, fueled by the rapid industrialization creating new physical asset portfolios requiring systematic management, the expanding financial services sector whose AUM growth creates investment management technology demand, and government infrastructure investment programmes whose asset lifecycle management requirements create public sector EAM platform adoption.

Key Players :



IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Infor, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

AVEVA Group plc

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

IFS AB

AssetWorks LLC

Aptean, Inc.

Ultimo Software Solutions BV

UpKeep Technologies, Inc.

eMaint Enterprises, LLC

MRI Software LLC

Accruent, LLC IBM Maximo Application Suite

Recent Developments:

2025: ABB launched ABB Ability SmartMaster for critical asset condition monitoring in oil and gas and water treatment sectors, providing real-time equipment health assessment through cloud-connected sensor analysis enabling predictive maintenance scheduling and operational risk reduction.

2023: Schneider Electric finalized the acquisition of AVEVA to deliver an integrated approach to industrial digital transformation and resource optimization, combining energy management expertise with industrial asset management software in a unified platform for asset-intensive industries.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Asset Performance & Utilization Metrics – helps you evaluate how organizations improve asset reliability, lifecycle performance, operational efficiency, and utilization rates through advanced asset management solutions.

Predictive Maintenance Adoption Analysis – helps you understand the growing deployment of AI-driven analytics, IoT-enabled monitoring, and condition-based maintenance programs that reduce downtime and maintenance costs.

Cloud & Digital Transformation Tracker – helps you identify the pace of cloud-based asset management adoption, digital twin implementation, and real-time asset intelligence investments across industries.

Industry-Wise Asset Management Demand Assessment – helps you uncover asset management adoption trends across manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation, healthcare, infrastructure, and financial services sectors.

ESG & Sustainability Management Insights – helps you understand how enterprises are leveraging asset management platforms for sustainability reporting, ESG compliance, climate risk monitoring, and resource optimization. Regional Investment & Infrastructure Modernization Analysis – helps you identify high-growth regions and investment opportunities driven by digital infrastructure upgrades, enterprise transformation initiatives, and asset optimization spending.

Read Other Related Reports:

Asset Performance Management Market Size Report by 2032

IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Size Report by 2032

Media Asset Management (MAM) Market Size Report by 2032

Digital Asset Management Market Size Report by 2032

Industrial Asset Management Market Size Report by 2032

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