Yediyurappa Congratulates PM Modi, Calls Tenure Historic

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 10 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, congratulating him on completing what he described as 4,399 consecutive days in office and becoming the“longest-serving elected Prime Minister” in India's history.

Taking to social media, Yediyurappa stated, "Today marks a historic milestone in Bharat's democratic journey as Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in independent India's history. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Modi ji. May he continue to lead Bharat to even greater heights in the years ahead."

In the letter dated June 10, Yediyurappa said the milestone would be recorded in“golden letters” in the history of the Republic and credited PM Modi's leadership for securing repeated electoral mandates in 2014, 2019, and 2024. He said the achievement reflected the trust placed in Modi by voters and described it as part of a larger political journey of the BJP spanning several decades.

Tracing the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yediyurappa referred to the ideological roots of the party from the formation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh by Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and later developments under leaders such as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and L.K. Advani, saying that the party's long-standing political mission had“fully flourished” under Modi's leadership.

On governance and economic performance, the letter highlighted India's economic growth during the PM Modi government, claiming that India had moved from the world's 11th largest economy in 2014 to the 4th largest economy, with significant increases in GDP, exports, and foreign direct investment. It also cited improvements in indicators such as the Ease of Doing Business ranking and described India as one of the fastest-growing major economies globally.

Yediyurappa also listed several flagship welfare schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, and Ayushman Bharat, stating that these initiatives had expanded financial inclusion, sanitation coverage, housing access, and healthcare coverage for millions of people.

Referring to key policy decisions, he mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January 2024, describing them as historically significant developments.

The letter also noted India's growing global presence, stating that the country had strengthened its diplomatic standing, hosted the G20 Summit, expanded international cooperation in technology and digital payments such as UPI, and increased recognition of Indian leadership abroad.

The letter further stated that India's Ease of Doing Business ranking had improved significantly, and that the country had been recognised among the top global reformers for multiple consecutive years. He said the transition represented a shift from“red tape to red carpet,” reflecting a more investment-friendly environment.

He said the JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) trinity had helped eliminate middlemen and ensured direct transfer of government benefits to citizens. The letter also mentioned expansion in infrastructure, stating that India's airport network had grown significantly, and that over 4.2 crore houses had been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He added that the Swachh Bharat Mission had raised sanitation coverage to near-universal levels, while Ayushman Bharat had become the world's largest public health insurance scheme, covering over 22 crore citizens.

Yediyurappa concluded by expressing confidence in India's vision for 2047, marking 100 years of independence, and said the country was moving toward becoming a developed nation under Modi's leadership. He extended his wishes for the Prime Minister's health and continued leadership.

The letter has been framed as a message of appreciation for PM Modi's tenure and policy direction from one of the senior leaders of the BJP.