UAE Billionaire Shamsheer Vayalil Announces Dh1 Million In Support For Emirates Road Crash Victims

Families of seven workers who lost their lives in the recent Emirates Road crash will receive financial assistance under a Dh1 million humanitarian support programme announced by a UAE billionaire.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman of Burjeel Holdings announced the support package which aims to help the families of those killed and injured in the accident claiming seven lives and leaving nine others injured after a workers' minibus crashed into the rear of a truck on Emirates Road.

Under the programme, the families of the seven deceased victims will receive Dh100,000 each, amounting to Dh700,000. A further Dh180,000 has been allocated to support the recovery and medical needs of the nine injured survivors.

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The package also includes Dh70,000 to cover emergency travel and accommodation expenses for family members and Dh50,000 to support the education of children from affected families.

The initiative comes as several families continue to cope with the loss of loved ones who had travelled to the UAE to work and support relatives back home.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has affected families across countries," said Dr Shamsheer.

"These were workers who came here with hopes, responsibilities and dreams for their loved ones. No financial support can replace the lives lost, but we hope this assistance will bring some relief to the grieving families and help the injured during their recovery. We stand with every affected family in this difficult time."

Special consideration has been given to families with young dependent children, recognising the long-term impact the tragedy could have on households that have lost their primary breadwinners.

According to available information, the victims included workers from India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The seven deceased comprised six Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan national. Among the Indians who lost their lives, three were from Uttar Pradesh and three from Telangana.

Some of the injured have already been discharged, while others continue to receive treatment at hospitals across the UAE.

The accident involved a minibus carrying employees of a Dubai-based company. Reports indicated that the vehicle crashed into the rear of a truck that had stopped on the road due to a technical malfunction.

Dubai Police had earlier said investigations were underway into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Dr Shamsheer said that the assistance would not be limited by nationality and would be extended to everyone affected by the tragedy.

While coordination is being carried out with the Indian Consulate in Dubai regarding affected Indian families, support will extend to all individuals impacted by the accident.

"While we are coordinating with the Indian Consulate regarding affected Indian families, support will extend to all individuals impacted by this tragedy, in recognition of our shared humanity," he said.

The programme is intended to provide immediate financial relief while also helping safeguard the future of children and families affected by one of the deadliest road accidents involving workers in recent months.

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