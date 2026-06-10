T20 Mumbai: Shardul's Eagle Thane Strikers Beat Suryakumar-Led Triumphs Knights By 24 Runs

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Eagle Thane Strikers delivered a strong all-round performance to register a convincing 24-run victory over Triumphs Knights MNE in the T20 Mumbai 2026 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Eagle Thane Strikers delivered a strong all-round performance to register a convincing 24-run victory over Triumphs Knights MNE in the T20 Mumbai 2026 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Eagle Thane Strikers posted a competitive 172/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The Eagle Thane Strikers' batters laid a solid foundation and ensured a strong finish. In reply, Triumphs Knights MNE were bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs, falling 25 runs short of the target despite several batters getting starts.

Eagle Thane Strikers recovered from early setbacks to post a competitive 172/8 in 20 overs. Sairaj Patil anchored the innings with a brilliant 69 off 46 balls, striking five fours and four sixes.

He was well supported by Siddhant Singh (28), while Shashwat Jagtap provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 29 off just 10 balls. Captain Shardul Thakur, who has played 85 internationals matches for India, only scored a run.

Opener Akhil Herwadkar led the chase with a brisk 33 off 24 balls, while Parikshit Valsangkar matched the effort with an entertaining 33 off 20 deliveries, striking three sixes.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has 151 international matches for India, contributed 20 runs, and Nutan Kumar Goel added 19, but none of the batters were able to convert their starts into a match-winning innings.

Eagle Thane Strikers' bowling unit maintained pressure throughout the innings with regular breakthroughs. Anuj Giri emerged as the standout performer, claiming 3 wickets for 17 runs in his two overs and dismantling the middle order at a crucial stage of the chase.

He received excellent support from Atharva Ankolekar and Amartya Raje, who picked up two wickets each.