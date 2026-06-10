US Gears Up For Historic FIFA World Cup 2026 With Focus On Security, Tourism And Lasting Legacy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The United States is working closely with Canada and Mexico to deliver a seamless and secure FIFA World Cup 2026, a landmark tournament that will not only be the largest in the competition's history but also the first to be jointly hosted by three nations, according to Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Doha, Mo Barghouty.

The tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time, marking a significant expansion of the global sporting event and underscoring unprecedented cooperation among the three North American hosts.

“The World Cup showcases the joint efforts of the United States, Canada and Mexico to ensure the safety and success of the event,” Barghouty said in correspondence with The Peninsula.

“This collaboration emphasises the value of international cooperation in achieving shared objectives and strengthening ties with neighboring nations in the Western Hemisphere.”

Beyond the sporting spectacle, the tournament is expected to bring substantial economic and social benefits to the United States. Barghouty highlighted that President Donald Trump views the event as a unique opportunity to present America to the world.

“President Trump has emphasised that FIFA World Cup 2026 represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase the beauty and greatness of America, and we are excited to welcome soccer fans from around the globe,” he said.

The World Cup will coincide with the United States' 250th anniversary, creating what Barghouty described as a special moment to celebrate the country's heritage while promoting tourism and economic growth.

“This historic tournament offers a unique opportunity to showcase the nation's pride, world-class hospitality and history,” he said.

According to estimates from FIFA and the World Trade Organisation, the tournament is expected to generate significant economic returns. Barghouty said the event is projected to create approximately 185,000 full-time jobs in the United States, contribute $30.5bn in gross output and add $17.2bn to the country's gross domestic product.

To support the influx of visitors and ensure smooth operations, the US government has invested heavily in infrastructure and security preparations. More than $1.23bn in federal funding has been allocated to host cities and states for law enforcement, security operations, public transportation and counter-drone systems.

“Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are collaborating on comprehensive security plans and preparing for a wide range of potential scenarios,” Barghouty said.“Our partners, along with FIFA, are united in their commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone attending the World Cup.”

Looking beyond 2026, Barghouty described the tournament as the starting point of what he called an“American Decade of Sport.”

“FIFA World Cup 2026 is only the beginning,” he said.“This tournament continues the momentum of an American Decade of Sport, where the United States will attract millions of spectators from around the world, providing an unprecedented opportunity to demonstrate our nation's pride and hospitality.”

He noted that the United States is scheduled to host at least ten major international sporting events through 2034, including the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

“We hope what we do today to ensure a safe and successful FIFA World Cup will lead to the same success for future mega sporting events during the Decade of Sport in America,” he said.

While preparations remain focused on delivering a successful tournament, Barghouty stressed that organizers are equally committed to creating a lasting legacy.

“Success will not only be measured by safety, enjoyment and the seamless execution of the event, but also by the lasting impact on our nation,” he said.

According to Barghouty, the long-term vision extends far beyond the final whistle.“Beyond this tournament, our goal is to leave long-term benefits, such as economic growth, lasting cultural ties, and enhanced security and infrastructure,” he said.