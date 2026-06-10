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Türkiye's Seals COP31 Host Agreement in Bonn
(MENAFN) Türkiye's top climate official formally sealed the country's role as host of this autumn's landmark UN climate summit on Tuesday, putting pen to paper on the COP31 host country agreement during a high-level gathering in Bonn, Germany.
Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum — who also serves as COP31 president — attended the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the Bonn Climate Change Conference, according to a statement posted by the ministry on NSosyal, Türkiye's national social media platform. Kurum signed the protocol alongside Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
In remarks following the ceremony, Kurum signaled that momentum between Ankara and the UN secretariat would only intensify. He said Türkiye's constructive cooperation with the UN secretariat would continue to grow in the coming days.
The minister's visit to Bonn extended well beyond the signing ceremony. Kurum held a series of consultations with key regional blocs on the subject of Türkiye's hosting responsibilities, meeting with the African Group of Negotiators, the Alliance of Small Island States, the Umbrella Group of 11 countries, the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Arab Group. He also sat down with Jochen Flasbarth, Germany's state secretary at the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.
Across the meetings, Kurum listened to each group's priorities and reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to an inclusive negotiating process, underscoring that the country would continue working for a process in which no one is left behind.
COP31 is scheduled to take place from Nov. 9–20 in Antalya, in southern Türkiye.
Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum — who also serves as COP31 president — attended the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the Bonn Climate Change Conference, according to a statement posted by the ministry on NSosyal, Türkiye's national social media platform. Kurum signed the protocol alongside Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
In remarks following the ceremony, Kurum signaled that momentum between Ankara and the UN secretariat would only intensify. He said Türkiye's constructive cooperation with the UN secretariat would continue to grow in the coming days.
The minister's visit to Bonn extended well beyond the signing ceremony. Kurum held a series of consultations with key regional blocs on the subject of Türkiye's hosting responsibilities, meeting with the African Group of Negotiators, the Alliance of Small Island States, the Umbrella Group of 11 countries, the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Arab Group. He also sat down with Jochen Flasbarth, Germany's state secretary at the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.
Across the meetings, Kurum listened to each group's priorities and reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to an inclusive negotiating process, underscoring that the country would continue working for a process in which no one is left behind.
COP31 is scheduled to take place from Nov. 9–20 in Antalya, in southern Türkiye.
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