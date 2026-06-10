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Notification On Manager's Related Party Transactions
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Apranga APB has received notification on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded by Minvista UAB, legal entity closely related to the member of the board Darius Mockus (see attachment).
Rimantas Perveneckas
Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General director
+370 5 2390801
Attachment
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Notification on managers transactions 2026-06-10
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