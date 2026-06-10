BJP Leader Files Complaint Against Abhishek Banerjee Over 2018 Assault

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) BJP leader Abhijit Das, also known as Bobby, has filed a police complaint against Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee at Diamond Harbour police station in South 24 Parganas.

Das said on Wednesday that the complaint pertains to an alleged assault on him in 2018. The complainant claimed that no action was taken even after informing the police during the Trinamool Congress government's time.

Abhijit Das, alias Bobby, is a long-time BJP leader and is a known face in the politics of South 24 Parganas. He was a candidate from the Diamond Harbour seat against Abhishek Banerjee in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the complaint, he was allegedly attacked in 2018 at Kapathat intersection on the instructions of Banerjee and a close aide. Das claimed he was severely beaten up at the Kapathat intersection of Diamond Harbour and lost consciousness during the incident.

He said no one came to his rescue then. Later, he filed a complaint about the incident. He alleged that the police did not take any action during the time of the Trinamool government.

On Tuesday night, the BJP leader approached the police again regarding the incident. He named six individuals, including Banerjee, in the fresh complaint filed with the police.

“I have suffered paralysis because of the attack and still face difficulty climbing stairs. The attack was planned, and I had informed the police earlier, but nothing happened. This time, I expect action,” Das said.

The development comes amid mounting legal challenges for Abhishek Banerjee, including ongoing investigations and recent allegations of forged signatures, as well as a separate FIR over alleged incitement during the election campaign.

In addition, an FIR was filed against Abhishek a few days ago on charges of inciting unrest during the election campaign. Now another complaint has been added to the list.