Madhuri Dixit: Entertainment Is The Best Way To Reflect Society Without Being Preachy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, whose latest release is the dark comedy Maa Behen, feels entertainment has the power to mirror society in a far more effective way than lectures. She says stories should make people laugh while prompting reflection.

Talking about how humour helps in letting everyone bring their guards down and still help serving the truth to the society, Triptii told IANS:“Nothing better than entertainment and if you can say something through entertainment and entertaining people where they can sit down, have fun, laugh, look at society and say, yeah, this happens, but you know, they're laughing at the same time.”

“It's much nicer to say things like that then, actually saying and being preachy and you know, like, listen. Listen to us. I like it, it's fun! I don't know what's wrong.”

'Maa Behen' by Suresh Triveni is streaming on Netflix. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durgaa, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. They are joined by Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

At the heart of“Maa Behen” is Rekha, a mother who's already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball, a dead body in her kitchen. With her two daughters, Jaya, the responsible one, and Sushma, the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbors from sniffing out the truth.

Madhuri's latest film also includes Mrs. Deshpande directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. In which, she was seen playing a serial killer.

It follows a police, who investigates the case of a copycat killer; to uncover the mystery of the crimes, they approach the imprisoned serial killer, whose methods are being mimicked.

Talking about the actress, Madhuri, one of Bollywood's best dancers, has appeared in over 70 Hindi films, attaining nationwide stardom that influenced Indian popular culture. She was credited for singularly paralleling her male contemporaries by leading star vehicles in a male-dominated industry.