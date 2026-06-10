PM Modi Is Most Popular Leader In World: BJP MP Baijayant Panda

BJP MP praises PM Modi's 'historic' achievement

BJP MP Baijayant Panda on Wednesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over completion of 12 years in office, saying that not only are the BJP workers praying for his "long life", but all people across the nation are.

Speaking to ANI, Panda stated that PM Modi is recognised as the most popular leader in world and termed the achievement "historic." "Today is a historic day, when PM Narendra Modi has created a record when he has become the longest serving elected PM. He has been recognised as the most popular leader in the world. The development and change he has brought is historic. Not just BJP leader and supporters, the public too is praying for PM Modi's long life," said Panda.

VP Radhakrishnan calls it a 'transformative era'

Earlier in the day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru, and said the achievement 'reflects a transformative era' in the country's development journey.

In a post on X, the Vice President said the milestone was not merely a measure of time in office but a reflection of the changes witnessed across various sectors under PM Modi's leadership. "Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji on becoming Bharat's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national development journey. Bharat has witnessed remarkable progress under his visionary leadership across every sphere from economic growth and infrastructure expansion to social empowerment and technological advancement; from enhanced global stature to a renaissance of our civilizational consciousness," Radhakrishnan said.

Wishes pour in from Union Ministers and allies

Other than the Vice President, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other NDA allies, and global leaders congratulated PM Modi on the achievement.

Modi surpasses Nehru's record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday surpassed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. PM Modi has now served 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days. (ANI)

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