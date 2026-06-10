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Zoom Expands Digital Infrastructure Footprint in Saudi Arabia with Launch of New Data Center
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June, 8th 2026 - Zoom has taken a decisive step in its Saudi growth journey with the launch of a new data center, adding valuable capacity to the Kingd’m’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. The launch was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), attended by His Excellency Ahmed Alsuwaiyan, Governor of the Digital Government Authority (DGA), alongside representatives from Aramco.
Located in center3, a Saudiheadquartered provider of carrierneutral data centers and subsea cable systems connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, the establishment of the data center builds on Zoom’s broader investment in the Kingdom. Last year, Zoom pledged US$ 75 million to Saudi Arabia with a strategic focus on innovation enabled by AI and the advanced infrastructure required to scale it, particularly as the nation designates 2026 as the Year of AI. As the country marks the 10th anniversary of Vision 2030, this designation signals a renewed emphasis on applying advanced technologies in practical, highimpact ways. The announcement builds on years of steady progress in data and AI initiatives, supported by major national institutions and largescale infrastructure programs, and underscores Zoom’s longterm commitment to supporting progress across government and industry.
Zoom’s existing regional data center, established in 2023, already supports customers requiring local data residency, and the new facility enhances capabilities for government entities, enterprises, and critical national infrastructure organizations.
Commenting on the launch, Mohannad AlKalash, Vice President of Zoom for the Middle East,üTürkiye, Africa, and Pakistan (METAP), sai“: “Saudi Arabia is one of the most forwardlooking digital markets in the region, and we’re seeing remarkable momentum here. The new data center bolsters our ability to support customers locally and demonstrates Zo’m’s belief in the cou’try’s vision for a more connected, AIpowered future.”
The event follows a series of significant product announcements, including the launch of ZoomMate, the compa’y’s first AI teammate designed to turn conversations into completed work, and the introduction of ’oom’s AI Productivity Suite, which allows teams to generate presentations, reports, and other deliverables directly from meeting context.
As the country continues to advance its digital agenda, Zoom will work alongside partners to strengthen the local technology ecosystem and ensure organizations have the support they need as priorities evolve.
Located in center3, a Saudiheadquartered provider of carrierneutral data centers and subsea cable systems connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, the establishment of the data center builds on Zoom’s broader investment in the Kingdom. Last year, Zoom pledged US$ 75 million to Saudi Arabia with a strategic focus on innovation enabled by AI and the advanced infrastructure required to scale it, particularly as the nation designates 2026 as the Year of AI. As the country marks the 10th anniversary of Vision 2030, this designation signals a renewed emphasis on applying advanced technologies in practical, highimpact ways. The announcement builds on years of steady progress in data and AI initiatives, supported by major national institutions and largescale infrastructure programs, and underscores Zoom’s longterm commitment to supporting progress across government and industry.
Zoom’s existing regional data center, established in 2023, already supports customers requiring local data residency, and the new facility enhances capabilities for government entities, enterprises, and critical national infrastructure organizations.
Commenting on the launch, Mohannad AlKalash, Vice President of Zoom for the Middle East,üTürkiye, Africa, and Pakistan (METAP), sai“: “Saudi Arabia is one of the most forwardlooking digital markets in the region, and we’re seeing remarkable momentum here. The new data center bolsters our ability to support customers locally and demonstrates Zo’m’s belief in the cou’try’s vision for a more connected, AIpowered future.”
The event follows a series of significant product announcements, including the launch of ZoomMate, the compa’y’s first AI teammate designed to turn conversations into completed work, and the introduction of ’oom’s AI Productivity Suite, which allows teams to generate presentations, reports, and other deliverables directly from meeting context.
As the country continues to advance its digital agenda, Zoom will work alongside partners to strengthen the local technology ecosystem and ensure organizations have the support they need as priorities evolve.
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