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U.S. House Approves USD69.5B ICE, Border Patrol Funding Bill
(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives narrowly approved a sweeping $69.5 billion budget reconciliation package on Tuesday, securing multi-year funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol through 2029 in a vote that exposed deep partisan divisions.
The legislation cleared the lower chamber by the slimmest of margins — 214 to 212 — with Independent Rep. Kevin Kiley breaking ranks to join a unified Democratic bloc in opposition. The bill, having now cleared both chambers, heads to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.
House Speaker Mike Johnson wasted no time declaring victory, using the moment to sharply rebuke Democrats over their resistance to the measure.
"With today's vote, House and Senate Republicans have officially ended the third Democrat government shutdown of this Congress," he said.
Johnson added that "Critical agencies and critical functions" of the federal government would now be secured for the next three years, calling Democratic opposition a striking miscalculation. It is "rather shocking" to Republicans that Democrats wanted none of it, he said.
He further hammered the opposition in pointed terms. "This is good news for everybody, except Washington Democrats. They gained absolutely nothing from their reckless crusade to return our country to open borders and unfettered mass migration," he said.
The package represents the second reconciliation bill Republicans have muscled through during Trump's second term. It follows the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — enacted last year — which locked in the president's landmark tax cuts.
The legislation cleared the lower chamber by the slimmest of margins — 214 to 212 — with Independent Rep. Kevin Kiley breaking ranks to join a unified Democratic bloc in opposition. The bill, having now cleared both chambers, heads to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.
House Speaker Mike Johnson wasted no time declaring victory, using the moment to sharply rebuke Democrats over their resistance to the measure.
"With today's vote, House and Senate Republicans have officially ended the third Democrat government shutdown of this Congress," he said.
Johnson added that "Critical agencies and critical functions" of the federal government would now be secured for the next three years, calling Democratic opposition a striking miscalculation. It is "rather shocking" to Republicans that Democrats wanted none of it, he said.
He further hammered the opposition in pointed terms. "This is good news for everybody, except Washington Democrats. They gained absolutely nothing from their reckless crusade to return our country to open borders and unfettered mass migration," he said.
The package represents the second reconciliation bill Republicans have muscled through during Trump's second term. It follows the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — enacted last year — which locked in the president's landmark tax cuts.
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