JETOUR's Return Of The Cheetah: Horn Of Africa Wins Telly Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The winners of the 47th Telly Awards were officially announced. Return of the Cheetah: Horn of Africa, a public welfare documentary co-produced by JETOUR and DISCOVERY Channel, received three major honors, including Gold Winner in General-Documentary: Short Form, Silver Winner in Craft-Videography & Cinematography, and Silver Winner in General-Nature & Wildlife. The film also won a Gold Tower Award at the New York Festivals Advertising Awards, earning international recognition for its outstanding production quality and commitment to wildlife conservation.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards rank among the world's most prestigious honors for video and television productions, widely regarded as the“Oscars of the American TV industry”. This year's competition drew over 13,000 submissions from 55 countries and was judged by over 250 leading industry specialists worldwide. These accolades recognized both the documentary's superior craftsmanship and compelling thematic value, while also reflecting JETOUR's long-term commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable social impact.









Deepening Cooperation with CCF to Protect Endangered Cheetahs

As one of the world's most iconic wildlife species, the cheetah is renowned for its vitality and distinctive appearance. However, habitat loss and illegal wildlife trafficking have driven wild cheetah populations to alarmingly low levels worldwide, leaving fewer than 7,500 individuals and rendering conservation efforts increasingly critical.

Since 2024, JETOUR Auto has forged a long-term strategic partnership with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) and launched the Return of the Cheetah public welfare initiative. The first phase was carried out in Namibia, focusing on wild cheetah rescue operations. In 2025, the initiative expanded into Somaliland, where JETOUR and CCF established a dedicated cheetah conservation sanctuary and produced Return of the Cheetah: Horn of Africa. In 2026, the initiative will enter South Africa to support the long-term sustainability of cheetah populations.





As the Return of the Cheetah series continues to evolve, the partnership between JETOUR and CCF has progressed from emergency rescue for individual cheetahs to a long-term strategic collaboration focused on species sustainability, habitat restoration, and ecological conservation. The initiative continues to enrich the meaning of“Travel+ Public Welfare” philosophy while expanding the scope of the brand's global public welfare practices.

Advancing the“Travel + Public Welfare” Vision with Global Responsible Practices

Sustainable public welfare is a core pillar of JETOUR's“Travel+” Strategy. Guided by its global development philosophy of“In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere,” JETOUR integrates responsible public welfare concepts into its worldwide operations. By responding to local needs in different regions, the brand develops diversified and localized public welfare programs that create long-term value for local communities and ecological development.

In the Middle East, JETOUR actively supports local sports development, helping nurture young football talent while building stronger connections with local communities through sports. It also collaborates with regional cancer associations to deliver care and compassion. In Southeast Asia, JETOUR focuses on vulnerable groups through public welfare programs that focus on orphan care. It also supports local sea turtle conservation projects to promote harmony between people and nature. In Central and South America, JETOUR participates in reforestation initiatives, contributing to ecological restoration and biodiversity conservation. Across the CIS region, JETOUR supports rural road infrastructure development and environmental conservation, thereby helping improve local livelihoods and ecological conditions.

JETOUR remains committed to social responsibility, integrating ecological conservation, community support, and other social impact programs into its global development roadmap. Moving forward, JETOUR will continue to deepen its“Travel + Public Welfare” sustainable development model, consistently advance high-quality global public welfare practices, and create lasting value for both local communities and the natural environment through long-term, down-to-earth public welfare programs.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

+86-13757229826

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at